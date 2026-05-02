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Elizabeth Warren Ran With ANOTHER Opportunity to Get Ratioed (This Time With Her Trump/SCOTUS Warning)

Doug P. | 9:37 PM on May 02, 2026
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in the news mostly because of her ironic remarks about Spirit Airlines going out of business. 

Warren, who just a couple of years ago was applauding the Biden administration for successfully blocking a JetBlue merger, had something else to focus on after Spirit announced they were going out of business. 

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The backfire for Warren might have caused her to start trying to panic the Democrat base about what could happen with the Supreme Court until the end of President Trump's second term. 

Here's Warren's question: 

Oh really? That's good to know. 

Maybe if the Democrats wouldn't have had such a disastrous previous administration and then installed totally crap candidates in the 2024 election things would be different. Sorry Liz!

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Here's what Warren's really trying to provide a distraction from:

Yeah, she knows that, and it shows. 

Warren's post above might be the ratio of the year so far.

It's impressive indeed. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Liz). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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