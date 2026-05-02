Elizabeth Warren Ran With ANOTHER Opportunity to Get Ratioed (This Time With Her Trump/SCOTUS Warning)

On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in the news mostly because of her ironic remarks about Spirit Airlines going out of business.

Warren, who just a couple of years ago was applauding the Biden administration for successfully blocking a JetBlue merger, had something else to focus on after Spirit announced they were going out of business.

Advertisement

The backfire for Warren might have caused her to start trying to panic the Democrat base about what could happen with the Supreme Court until the end of President Trump's second term.

Here's Warren's question:

Did you know that Donald Trump could appoint two more Supreme Court Justices? pic.twitter.com/MsSy3ZJKRe — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 2, 2026

Oh really? That's good to know.

AWESOME!!! Thanks for reminding him, Liawatha — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) May 2, 2026

Maybe if the Democrats wouldn't have had such a disastrous previous administration and then installed totally crap candidates in the 2024 election things would be different. Sorry Liz!

You gonna cry about it in your wigwam, Pocahontas? — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) May 2, 2026

I already like Trump, you don't have to keep selling him to me. — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) May 2, 2026

Here's what Warren's really trying to provide a distraction from:

Did you know Elizabeth Warren just cost thousands of people their jobs? https://t.co/CGnPxxixok — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 2, 2026

Yeah, she knows that, and it shows.

Warren's post above might be the ratio of the year so far.

The ratio on this post 😆👍 — Man of The People (@I_Like_Tanks_) May 2, 2026

It's impressive indeed.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Liz).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!