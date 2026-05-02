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Justice Kagan Writes in Dissent That the VRA ‘Was Born of the Literal Blood of Union Soldiers’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

When the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Louisiana's race-based gerrymandering was not protected under the Constitution by the Voting Rights Act, Sen. Raphael Warnock posted that the Supreme Court had "gutted the protections that Dr. King marched for" as well as "the protections made possible by civil rights protestors who spilled blood in pursuit of a more perfect union." On Saturday, The Washington Posted a piece on how the ruling fueled fear from civil rights leaders "that history will repeat itself and reverse years of gains." Ill-gotten gains by drawing ridiculous congressional district maps based on race, maybe.

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We'd thought Warnock had gone over the top with his remark about spilled blood, but apparently, in her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan had written that the Voting Rights Act "was born of the literal blood of Union soldiers."

Matt Ford writes for The New Republic:

Something noble and dignified has also been lost. The Voting Rights Act “was born of the literal blood of Union soldiers and civil rights marchers,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent. “It ushered in awe-inspiring change, bringing this Nation closer to fulfilling the ideals of democracy and racial equality. And it has been repeatedly, and overwhelmingly, reauthorized by the people’s representatives in Congress. Only they have the right to say it is no longer needed—not the members of this Court.”

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Those Union soldiers fought and died so that states could be gerrymandered by race.

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She can't even get that right, let alone the decision. This is a remarkably stupid dissent.

***

 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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