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Sen. Raphael Warnock: SCOTUS Has Gutted the Protections Civil Rights Protesters Spilled Blood For

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 29, 2026
Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states can't gerrymander based on race under the Voting Rights Act. At question was the congressional map of Louisiana. Democrats nationwide are crashing out over the ruling. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia claimed that the Supreme Court's ruling has gutted the protections that Dr. Martin Luther King marched for and that were made possible by the spilled blood of civil rights protesters. We don't recall King marching for racial gerrymandering.

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Any time they say democracy, just substitute the word "Democrats."

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Barack Obama was elected president twice. The idea that white voters won't vote for a black candidate has been disproved.

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It really is insulting to King to drag him into this. The reverend should perhaps listen to some of his speeches to know what he really marched for.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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CIVIL RIGHTS GERRYMANDERING LOUISIANA RAPHAEL WARNOCK SUPREME COURT

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