Sen. Raphael Warnock: SCOTUS Has Gutted the Protections Civil Rights Protesters Spilled Blood For

As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states can't gerrymander based on race under the Voting Rights Act. At question was the congressional map of Louisiana. Democrats nationwide are crashing out over the ruling. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia claimed that the Supreme Court's ruling has gutted the protections that Dr. Martin Luther King marched for and that were made possible by the spilled blood of civil rights protesters. We don't recall King marching for racial gerrymandering.

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Trump’s Supreme Court has gutted the protections that Dr. King marched for.



The protections made possible by civil rights protestors who spilled blood in pursuit of a more perfect union.



This is a devastating and profound step backwards for American Democracy. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) April 29, 2026

Any time they say democracy, just substitute the word "Democrats."

That is right! Martin Luther King Jr. famously wanted people to be judged by the color of their skin, not by the content of their character.



I have a dream that one day you won't say something insanely stupid like this. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) April 29, 2026

What on earth are you talking about?!!!!



MLK dreamed of a country where people are judged NOT by the color of their skin.



Drawing congressional districts by the color of voters skin is the OPPOSITE of that dream.



The Supreme Court got it right. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 29, 2026

Dr. King marched for racial equity. That means all Americans will be treated equally, regardless of race. That is what SCOTUS delivered today. — BirdIsFreed (@GarySippel) April 29, 2026

Your race-based gerrymandering is unconstitutional.



Cry harder, communist. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) April 29, 2026

You're an idiot. MLK Jr. would be embarrassed to see a wretch like you laying claim to his mantel. — William Keane (@largebill68) April 29, 2026

Senator, you are a complete clown and really should wear your red nose when making such clownish pronounements. — Shazzbott_1369 (@1369Shazzbott) April 29, 2026

🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣 The Democrats big mad they can no longer gerrymander districts based on race. The era of using race to gain power in America is coming to an end. — Unbound (@UnboundPhd) April 29, 2026

MLK did NOT march for the segregation you desire. — Luce Wood (@wood_luce) April 29, 2026

He marched for gerrymandering? — L Waterstone (@Waterstone15769) April 29, 2026

The best way to stop racism is to stop sorting people on an arbitrary racist system. I know that is your primary grift but it needs to end. — Matt Nettleton (@mattnettleton) April 29, 2026

You’re out of line. This disenfranchises nobody. Blacks can still vote. And they can still vote for Black candidates. If they wish for Black candidates to win, they need to nominate Black candidates during the Primaries who can win with ALL voters. As the Constitution laid out. — John Galt (@USAPatriotBT) April 29, 2026

Barack Obama was elected president twice. The idea that white voters won't vote for a black candidate has been disproved.

Reverend Senator, you were elected to this office (your first ever) by majority vote of a predominately white electorate. Granted, you got heavy support from blacks but also won gays and leftist Atlanta whites. What's so awful about that? — Ron Chandonia (@RonChandonia) April 29, 2026

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"gutted"



Nah- they just made it so you can't cheat by segregating congressional districts according to skin color.



I know Democrats have always loved segregation but sorry, man-now you'll have to win with ideas.



Good luck. — garbage (@PalaceOfStone) April 29, 2026

Well, it is a devastating event for your career. Racism has been very lucrative for you. But in the end, being racist to benefit racial minorities is still racism and illegal. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) April 29, 2026

You are subverting and insulting the life and work of MLK.



Disgraceful. — Kat (@FreedomLan3) April 29, 2026

It really is insulting to King to drag him into this. The reverend should perhaps listen to some of his speeches to know what he really marched for.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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