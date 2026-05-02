MS NOW's Ken Dilanian Defends SPLC, Doesn't Know What a Grand Jury Is or Does

We've known for years that the SPLC was a hate group, but we didn't know it was taking taxpayer donations and paying the leaders of hate groups to keep its grift rolling. "Fusion" Ken Dilanian survived the move from MSNBC to MS NOW, and he's wondering if Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's "enforcer" put pressure on prosecutors to indict the SPLC on 11 counts, including wire fraud and bank fraud, despite "concerns" about that case revealed by a whistleblower.

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New: Did Todd Blanche’s DOJ enforcer pressure prosecutors to bring the SPLC indictment despite concerns about that case? https://t.co/YbZ5Kj7Roy — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) May 1, 2026

Dilanian reports for MS NOW:

A senior Trump administration Justice Department official ordered federal prosecutors in Alabama to “rush through” a controversial indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center despite concerns about the strength of the case, according to a description of a whistleblower account obtained exclusively by MS NOW. Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, describe the whistleblower allegations in a letter sent Thursday to Kevin Davidson, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. “According to whistleblower information provided to this Committee, Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh ordered your office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, to rush through the indictment of the SPLC, despite serious concerns about the strength of the case,” the letter said.

We can never keep up … are whistleblowers good again?

The SPLC literally opened up bank accounts in the name of fake photography businesses to pay people in hate groups -- it is absolute textbook financial fraud. The media attempts to make the case seem doubtful are pretty desperate. https://t.co/VWZmj3KD5H — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 2, 2026

If I did this I think I might get in trouble. — @amuse (@amuse) May 2, 2026

Did the CIA approve your story with corrections again, Ken?#ThatsNotJournalism pic.twitter.com/BRQnFSQbRP — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) May 2, 2026

FK, a grand jury thought the evidence was strong enough to bring charges. Did Singh "pressure" the grand jury too? — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 1, 2026

Ken, did you ask Raskin his thoughts on how the informants were being paid? — meangeneone (@meangeneone1) May 2, 2026

The BANKS reported them. You act like it was some type of DOJ scheme. — Lhop (@Lhop963) May 2, 2026

Old: Did the Biden DOJ pressure prosecutors to not pursue an indictment against the SPLC despite its criminal activities? — Justin Harris (@JustinAulden) May 2, 2026

It’s straightforward fraud. The amount of spin the media is doing is amazing. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) May 2, 2026

No, idiot Fusion Ken Dilanian...SPLC was indicted by a grand jury. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) May 1, 2026

Grand Jury apparently agreed. A trial will determine the outcome. Just like it's supposed to work. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) May 1, 2026

You do know what a Grand Jury is and does, right? 🤨 — James Seymour 🇺🇸 (@realJSeymour) May 2, 2026

So … you have no idea what a grand jury is apparently. — Debra Moore (@Deb91867615113) May 1, 2026

A Grand Jury indicted.



Why is the media defending the pro-hate group SPLC? — BLOCL 🇺🇸 (@bloc1264) May 1, 2026

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Do you think the DOJ also pressured a Grand Jury to hand down the indictment? Or are you just ignoring that FACT?

What an absolute embarrassment you are... — Susan Giannini (@SusanGiannini8) May 1, 2026

If there was enough evidence for a grand jury to give the green light, then it is good enough to bring a case against them.



Ken Dilanian and NBC being shameless as always, defending scammers and lowlifes in the form of SPLC — M (@Realmarko88) May 1, 2026

You mean “did a grand jury indict after having found the government proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt”

Why yes, Kenny, yes they did. — PuckLuckBitch🌸🇺🇸 (@puckluckbitch) May 1, 2026

Did a grand jury indict? Yes.



So your post and article are utterly moot 🤡 — James Cerda (@jamesC_really) May 1, 2026

Dilanian continues to be an embarrassment even after being exposed as a stenographer for the CIA.

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