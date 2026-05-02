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MS NOW's Ken Dilanian Defends SPLC, Doesn't Know What a Grand Jury Is or Does

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitter

We've known for years that the SPLC was a hate group, but we didn't know it was taking taxpayer donations and paying the leaders of hate groups to keep its grift rolling. "Fusion" Ken Dilanian survived the move from MSNBC to MS NOW, and he's wondering if Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's "enforcer" put pressure on prosecutors to indict the SPLC on 11 counts, including wire fraud and bank fraud, despite "concerns" about that case revealed by a whistleblower.

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Dilanian reports for MS NOW:

A senior Trump administration Justice Department official ordered federal prosecutors in Alabama to “rush through” a controversial indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center despite concerns about the strength of the case, according to a description of a whistleblower account obtained exclusively by MS NOW.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, describe the whistleblower allegations in a letter sent Thursday to Kevin Davidson, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

“According to whistleblower information provided to this Committee, Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh ordered your office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, to rush through the indictment of the SPLC, despite serious concerns about the strength of the case,” the letter said.

We can never keep up … are whistleblowers good again?

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Dilanian continues to be an embarrassment even after being exposed as a stenographer for the CIA.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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