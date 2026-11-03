Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR

Spencer Pratt spent Election Day doing what he does best: spotting the tell. In a short clip of Abdul El-Sayed at the podium, the Michigan progressive can’t stop closing his eyes and giving a little head shake while he talks, and Pratt zeroed in on it as the kind of smug, self-satisfied tic that makes voters want to change the channel.

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Notice how often Abdul Elf Sayed is closing his eyes and shaking his head as he speaks. His handlers gotta knock that outta him cuz it's the most smug off-putting thing ever. He's gotta get the team who trained Mamdani to smile nonstop to hide his resting ISIS eyes. https://t.co/qiNMoylorh — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 3, 2026

It’s not subtle. El-Sayed looks like a man savoring the sound of his own voice under a “Save Our Democracy” banner, the visual equivalent of a progressive candidate who already knows he’s the smartest person in the room. Pratt’s suggestion that the campaign borrow the people who trained Mamdani to keep a permanent grin plastered on was pure comedy—because nothing says “authentic populist” like a carefully coached smile meant to cover for the resting intensity underneath.

@spencerpratt He does look like ISIS. Scary. Pray for Mike Rogers to win, for the people of Michigan to do the right thing. — Julia (@celestial_chic) November 3, 2026

@spencerpratt The fake smile is definitely missing from him but he's more Islam than madami. Madami is more communist But this one here is a certified Sharia law Islam — Broken (@Bars4Daze) November 3, 2026

Michigan voters are deciding whether this is the guy who gets to test progressive maximalism in a state Trump won twice. El-Sayed has spent the cycle positioning himself as the unapologetic alternative to the usual Democratic caution, complete with the Medicare-for-All pitch and the activist energy. The clip undercuts the packaging. When you’re trying to expand the coalition past the people already sold on you, looking like you’re lecturing the audience instead of talking to them is not a minor detail. It’s the whole problem in one six-second loop.

@spencerpratt Mamdani is a world class pretender, like most charismatic psychopaths. EL-Sayed is just a total Douche Bag. — Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) November 3, 2026

*cough cough*

Pratt’s post did numbers for the obvious reason: it named the thing a lot of people notice and then pretend not to. Progressive candidates can talk policy all day, but the camera still picks up whether they come across as someone you’d actually want to listen to.

On a day when every visual is getting screenshotted and shared, El-Sayed handed opponents free content. The eyes and the head shake did the rest.

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