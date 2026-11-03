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Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 03, 2026 2:45 PM
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Spencer Pratt Trolls 'ISIS Eyes' Abdul El-Sayed As Only HE CAN and the Ownage Is SPECTACULAR
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Spencer Pratt spent Election Day doing what he does best: spotting the tell. In a short clip of Abdul El-Sayed at the podium, the Michigan progressive can’t stop closing his eyes and giving a little head shake while he talks, and Pratt zeroed in on it as the kind of smug, self-satisfied tic that makes voters want to change the channel.

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It’s not subtle. El-Sayed looks like a man savoring the sound of his own voice under a “Save Our Democracy” banner, the visual equivalent of a progressive candidate who already knows he’s the smartest person in the room. Pratt’s suggestion that the campaign borrow the people who trained Mamdani to keep a permanent grin plastered on was pure comedy—because nothing says “authentic populist” like a carefully coached smile meant to cover for the resting intensity underneath.

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Michigan voters are deciding whether this is the guy who gets to test progressive maximalism in a state Trump won twice. El-Sayed has spent the cycle positioning himself as the unapologetic alternative to the usual Democratic caution, complete with the Medicare-for-All pitch and the activist energy. The clip undercuts the packaging. When you’re trying to expand the coalition past the people already sold on you, looking like you’re lecturing the audience instead of talking to them is not a minor detail. It’s the whole problem in one six-second loop.

*cough cough*

Pratt’s post did numbers for the obvious reason: it named the thing a lot of people notice and then pretend not to. Progressive candidates can talk policy all day, but the camera still picks up whether they come across as someone you’d actually want to listen to. 

On a day when every visual is getting screenshotted and shared, El-Sayed handed opponents free content. The eyes and the head shake did the rest.

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Related:

Ben Shapiro SHREDS 'Demoralization Agent' Tucker Carlson for PRO-DSA Email Sent on Election Day

Hillary Clinton Laughed Off X for INSANE 'Mind Control' Rant on Why Dems MIGHT Have a Bad Midterm

What This Dem Just BRAGGED About Dem Advocacy Groups Doing on Election Day Sounds Pretty SEDITIOUS-Y

Hulk STUPID: Angela Belcamino Emasculating Mark Ruffalo Is a Beautiful, BEAUTIFUL Thing

LOL-WUT? Jack Mehoff? AG Hamilton DROPS NYT for Pushing List of 'Jewish Leaders' Supporting El-Sayed

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BEN SHAPIRO | TUCKER CARLSON

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