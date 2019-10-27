Robert J. O’Neill is the Navy SEAL who took down Osama bin Laden. As you might imagine, he has thoughts about ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being killed.

Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 27, 2019

There you have it.

Love it https://t.co/3ypa3NpJwQ — MULE Man 2 (@MULEMan21) October 27, 2019

This is the absolute best tweet ever. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1F1XBot3kw — Rich H (@RichH5150) October 27, 2019

Real heroes. Thanks United States military and Mr. O’Neill https://t.co/3SwiRBBSwa — Todd (@phoneguy24) October 27, 2019

***

