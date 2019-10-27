Color us shocked that James Clapper really and truly did not want to give credit to the Trump administration for the death of Baghdadi this morning on State of The Union.

From Breitbart:

Clapper said, “What is going to be interesting is to the extent to which this negatively affects ISIS or does it galvanize ISIS, the remnants of ISIS, which still survives as an ideology and has franchises in other places besides Syria.” He added, “ISIS is more than just Baghdadi, as important as he was. 14,000 to 18,000 fighters yet remaining and the franchise are branches in other places — notably, Afghanistan where of course we still have forces. ISIS did participate in losing leadership. So they decentralized and groomed people to assume the role. Now I don’t know that they have anybody would have the symbolic importance of Bagdadi, but I don’t think we can say at this point that we can stop worrying about ISIS.”

No one said anything about not worrying about ISIS.

Jimmy.

Dude. C’mon.

You mean the JV team? Now who was it that called them that? — BigD4DJT (@BigD4UT) October 27, 2019

Ooh, ooh, we know!

What a piece of human garbage. lol — Whatever, Man (@danobrien1972) October 27, 2019

What the hell is wrong with this guy=They will not be happy unless this President does nothing or exactly what they want him to do.Everything becomes(I would've)-The monster is dead and that is great news-Trump gets 5 stars on that one. — Matthew Lane Barker_Happily Married 22 years (@MatthewLaneBar1) October 27, 2019

This guy is really nervous because he’s being investigated, that’s what the Hell is wrong with him.

I’m sure he’s worried for other reasons — Paul Capobianco (@pauljcapo) October 27, 2019

They have gone nuts! — Will Salmon (@WillSalmon4) October 27, 2019

“Deep state disapproves”…what a stunner. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) October 27, 2019

HA!

Is there anyone more incompetent than Clapper? — Kirk Massey (@KirkMasseyTCU) October 27, 2019

Paging John Brennan …

What a genius. — Vago (@travelamigo) October 27, 2019

Super genius even.

Related:

CLOCKWORK: Major kill of ISIS leader Baghdadi confirmed so of COURSE the Left is out in full force claiming it’s not a good thing

Just WOW: James Taranto drops massive reality check on Bill Kristol for garbage ‘Trump would be gone’ tweet

Dude, what the HELL?! Tom Arnold really outdid himself THIS time with vile, creepy AF tweet to Diamond and Silk; Updated (he went SO racist)