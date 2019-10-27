Color us shocked that James Clapper really and truly did not want to give credit to the Trump administration for the death of Baghdadi this morning on State of The Union.

From Breitbart:

Clapper said, “What is going to be interesting is to the extent to which this negatively affects ISIS or does it galvanize ISIS, the remnants of ISIS, which still survives as an ideology and has franchises in other places besides Syria.”

He added, “ISIS is more than just Baghdadi, as important as he was. 14,000 to 18,000 fighters yet remaining and the franchise are branches in other places — notably, Afghanistan where of course we still have forces. ISIS did participate in losing leadership. So they decentralized and groomed people to assume the role. Now I don’t know that they have anybody would have the symbolic importance of Bagdadi, but I don’t think we can say at this point that we can stop worrying about ISIS.”

No one said anything about not worrying about ISIS.

Jimmy.

Dude. C’mon.

Trending

Ooh, ooh, we know!

This guy is really nervous because he’s being investigated, that’s what the Hell is wrong with him.

HA!

Paging John Brennan …

Super genius even.

Related:

CLOCKWORK: Major kill of ISIS leader Baghdadi confirmed so of COURSE the Left is out in full force claiming it’s not a good thing

Just WOW: James Taranto drops massive reality check on Bill Kristol for garbage ‘Trump would be gone’ tweet

Dude, what the HELL?! Tom Arnold really outdid himself THIS time with vile, creepy AF tweet to Diamond and Silk; Updated (he went SO racist)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaghdadiISISJames ClapperTrump