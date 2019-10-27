Diamond and Silk think both Tom Arnold and Barbra Streisand should also be under investigation. Hey, why not? Just add them to the giant pile of investigations we’re all trying to keep up with already.

Tom Arnold and Barbra Streisand should also be put under investigation! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 24, 2019

Would appear Tom took offense to Diamond and Silk claiming he should be under investigation. Ok, that’s an understatement … Tom lost it and tweeted some seriously creepy and foul garbage at the two women.

I’d like to investigate every crack curve & crevice of you two tons of fun’s heavenly bodies. I’ll start with intensive oral examination of your naughty bits. So take off all yo clothes & get your big booties butts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 27, 2019

Awful, right?

That he thought this was in any way an appropriate response to Diamond and Silk says so much about him, and none of it good.

Note, this is not the first time Tom has sexually harassed black women on Twitter. Remember when he went after Candace Owens? When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Reported. That is vile, disrespectful and wrong. — cilantroisoverrated (@bunniferated) October 27, 2019

Vile, disrespectful, wrong, creepy AF … this is one of the worst tweets we’ve seen from Tom and considering how gross his tweets are in general? Wow.

Tom I'm usually on your side but this is too over the line. — 🇺🇸 ShooMcFly🇮🇪 (@MartyMcjeezy) October 27, 2019

Even his followers are saying he went too far.

Shows that there are many Harvey Weinsteins in Hollywood. Nothing has changed there — Scottergate 😀 (@Scottergate) October 27, 2019

Wow. Tom Arnold is a racist piece of trash. Who says stuff like this? — Irritable Major (One Each) (@anccpt) October 27, 2019

Tom is f-king sick. Reporting. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 27, 2019

I think it's time you crawl back to whatever Kum-and-Go Roseanne found you, and live your life as a counter jockey. — The Redneck Doctor(in a mask of some kind) (@Rhogart) October 27, 2019

Ouch.

This is creepy and weird. Call your sponsor and work some steps. — LiterallyPierreDelecto⚒🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) October 27, 2019

Is this a #metoo moment? — Quint Harris (@QU2theINT) October 27, 2019

You got a lot of balls writing this behind a screen. I wonder if you’ll have the guts to say that to them in person. — Big Lou (@GrkBigLou) October 27, 2019

I’m not sure you’re qualified for @hallmarkchannel Christmas movies anymore after this tweet. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 27, 2019

We’re willing to bet he couldn’t play Candace Cameron’s dad anymore.

Is this tweet considered online sexual harassment or predatory behavior? Where is the #MeToo movement?@TomArnold, you may not have respect for yourself but you don't get to disrespect Diamond and Silk! pic.twitter.com/1aU25Kgl8P — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 27, 2019

— UPDATED —

Ok, we had barely published this story when Tom responded to Diamond and Silk again and took it to a whole new level of awful.

You wrote @ me first. Expressed your bug ass love for me on Twitter many times. You’ve made sexy videos about me for the world to see. You SAID MY NAME. Now stop playin G’s. Our love is sacred. Get on over here. Grab Popeyes Chicken on way. Wings & thighs. Dark meat only babies. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 27, 2019

So we guess you can add racist to that creepy AF descriptor.

Holy cow.

