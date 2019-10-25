Kimberley Strassel knows exactly WHY Adam Schiff and other Democrats have failed to vote on the impeachment inquiry and she spelled it out in a fairly biting and brutal article.

The failure to vote on an impeachment inquiry allows Adam Schiff to make up the rules as he goes along, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/iwrudeH96Z — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 24, 2019

From the Wall Street Journal:

Democrats had informed Republicans that, from here on out, the committee would produce a single, printed transcript of every interview it conducted as part of its impeachment inquiry. Only members of the three committees involved in the purported inquiry would be allowed to view that printout, and only in the presence of a Democratic staffer. Ms. Stefanik—an elected member of Congress who sits on the Intelligence Committee—will be babysat while reading by an unelected employee of the Democrats.

“It’s outrageous, and it’s an abuse of power,” Ms. Stefanik said in an interview. “Every constituent across this country deserves to have their members have access to all the facts.” What she said.

Is Schiff running an impeachment inquiry or a bad headline generating inquiry? It looks more like an election stunt then a pursuit of justice. — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) October 25, 2019

Good…Republicans should start making up some rules as this goes along… — KMcQ (@TheDude2500) October 24, 2019

Sounds good to us.

They don't have the votes and Schiff's job is to get the numbers up. — marthadurham (@marthadurham512) October 24, 2019

His job is also to try and push this out as long as he can for the election. It’s all about what they can do with this story for the Democrat’s campaign.

Yep, usually sunshine is the best antiseptic in politics. Instead, they’re effectively saying, “to Hell with due process.” Problem is, what if this becomes the new norm?? God save our country if it does. #PoliticsToday #WSJ — Greg M (@chiefnole70) October 25, 2019

Scary stuff, ain’t it?

Related:

WASSAMATTA Senator?! Mark Warner really REALLY doesn’t want Barr investigating the 2016 election (wonder why)

‘Nadler is WRONG’: Rep. Doug Collins makes Jerry Nadler look like a total TOOL in statement about Durham’s criminal probe

Clapper to WaPo journo: ‘Take the kill shot on Flynn.’ Thread about new filing in Flynn case with new Strzok/Page texts so damning