We have shared several threads on what is going on with the Flynn case but this one … this one is seriously a doozy. So get some popcorn (or whatever your snack of choice is) and get comfy.

You’ll be here for a bit.

BREAKING – new @SidneyPowell1 filing in the Flynn case. Lisa Page edited the Flynn 302. James Clapper told WaPo reporter Ignatius to basically "take the kill shot on Flynn" THREAD cc @KerriKupecDOJ pic.twitter.com/YqEIsMUAiu — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

They never thought for one minute Hillary would lose and they’d get caught. Otherwise they’d have never been this arrogant and sloppy.

Included: new Page/Strzok texts. Discussion between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok re: editing the Flynn 302. Strzok to Page: "I made your edits" Also discussion of misleading leadership re: picking up 302. pic.twitter.com/w5wuU3SwZh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Wow.

The, ‘And I love you,’ in there is super freakin’ creepy, right? Raise your hand if you just did an all-over gross-out body shiver.

New Page/Strzok texts also include this post-Flynn interview analysis of Strzok. This appears to confirm they left the interview thinking Flynn didn't lie. pic.twitter.com/Gw99uMMrku — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Ugh, these people are just awful.

But you knew that.

Manipulation of the Flynn 302 — two weeks after the interview. (1/24/17 vs 2/10/17; timeline key.) Agent notes say Flynn wasn't sure he spoke to Kislyak on the UN vote. The 302 says different. pic.twitter.com/Nf0xfi6FFZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Wow again.

More on the 302: They added Kislyak's description of any Russian response to a request from Flynn. Powell: "That question and answer do not appear in the [agent] notes" pic.twitter.com/04zjcMQnCP — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Identification of the (felony) leaker of the Flynn-Kislyak call? ONA Director Col. James Baker "is believed to be the person who illegally leaked the transcript of Mr. Flynn's calls to Ignatius" pic.twitter.com/u27qDm92kT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Holy cow.

The Flynn 302 doesn't even match the FBI Agents' notes. Agent Notes: "I don't remember making 4-5 calls." 302: "Flynn remembered making four to give calls that day about this issue." pic.twitter.com/27WlXJ6gG6 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

They clearly started losing track of their lies.

Lisa Page lied to the DOJ about her edits to the Flynn 302. "Page didn't recall whether she took part in editing the FD-302" Upon seeing her texts, she "believes she must have seen it at some point…" pic.twitter.com/fgMaZcWnWa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Ya’ think?

Read the full motion here: https://t.co/EHgPYWUpK8 And follow Flynn attorney @molmccann – who I'm certain has been valuable to Sidney and Gen Flynn throughout this matter. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 25, 2019

Read the motion. It’s insane.

Just like everything else with this case.

Related:

TICK TOCK: IG Horowitz’s report on alleged FBI surveillance abuses ‘will shed light on why Durham’s probe now a criminal inquiry’

Just WOW: Katie Hill tweeted SOOO much trash about Kavanaugh last year and gosh, was she PROJECTING or what

‘How about quid pro NO’: Sharyl Attkisson fact-checking accusations of Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is a beautiful thin