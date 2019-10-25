We have shared several threads on what is going on with the Flynn case but this one … this one is seriously a doozy. So get some popcorn (or whatever your snack of choice is) and get comfy.

You’ll be here for a bit.

They never thought for one minute Hillary would lose and they’d get caught. Otherwise they’d have never been this arrogant and sloppy.

Wow.

The, ‘And I love you,’ in there is super freakin’ creepy, right? Raise your hand if you just did an all-over gross-out body shiver.

Ugh, these people are just awful.

But you knew that.

Wow again.

Holy cow.

They clearly started losing track of their lies.

Ya’ think?

Read the motion. It’s insane.

Just like everything else with this case.

