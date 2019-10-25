Ruh-roh, John Brennan.

Ruh-roh, James Comey.

Ruh-roh, Hillary Clinton.

Ruh-roh, Obama administration in general.

“One source added that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's upcoming report on alleged FBI surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign will shed light on why Durham's probe has become a criminal inquiry.”https://t.co/S6s3vlFgvj — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 25, 2019

This is getting good.

We hope.

From Fox News:

Brennan and Clapper were at the helm not only when Mifsud spoke to Papadopoulos, but also when an unverified and largely discredited dossier, written by British ex-spy Christopher Steele and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, was used to help justify a secret surveillance warrant against former Trump adviser Carter Page in the run-up to the 2016 election. (The Times’ reporting on Thursday, which overtly framed Durham’s probe as politically tainted without evidence, did not mention the Steele dossier at all.) The FBI apparently obscured the fact that the Clinton campaign and DNC funded the dossier in its warrant application, telling the secret court only that the dossier was prepared at the behest of an unidentified presidential campaign.

‘Apparently obscured the fact …’

Ya’ think?

Brennan said he didn't see the Steele dossier until December 2016. In August 2016 Harry Reid wrote the FBI a letter with allegations only found in the dossier after a briefing from Brennan. Brennan has been lying. — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) October 25, 2019

Sadly however ‘promising’ this all sounds, we’ve learned that far too often these things either don’t pan out or if they do the guilty party just sort of fades away with zero consequences for their actions. All while we watch Democrats hold super secret impeachment hearings with super secret interview and pretend that’s not in the least suspicious …

Yup. Everything is stupid, let’s hope that’s about to change.

Related:

Just WOW: Katie Hill tweeted SOOO much trash about Kavanaugh last year and gosh, was she PROJECTING or what

‘No way to tell!’ Brit Hume embarrasses both Dems and the media in tweet calling for full release of Taylor’s testimony

‘How about quid pro NO’: Sharyl Attkisson fact-checking accusations of Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is a beautiful thin