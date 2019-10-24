Katie Hill … wow.

Seriously.

Reading through these stories, seeing the photos (our eyes!), and now reading her tweets this editor has come to the conclusion this woman is just a hot mess. Earlier today we covered a tweet she sent in 2017 about men who had been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior as a means to push for more women in leadership. And then after the other shoe dropped today (naked with a bong, questionable tats?) we took a gander at her timeline and yup, she was front and center last year dragging Brett Kavanaugh.

Calling him a serial predator, among other things.

Someone might want to get this broad a mirror.

Let me make my opinion about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh clear:https://t.co/03YqX5cWTf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 10, 2018

We’ll save you the click, she just babbles on and on about Trump being bad so of course he chose a bad guy like Kavanaugh.

Seriously, she talks a lot without saying much.

I know first hand that the choices regarding our own bodies are personal, not political – Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to #SCOTUS threatens #RoevWade and our medical care. In Washington I will #CommitToRoe to protect our right to access healthcare across the nation. https://t.co/Li14o6ncBf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 20, 2018

More whining about Kavanaugh and abortion … eh.

I believe that birth control is healthcare, in fact I know it is. To call birth control "abortion-inducing drugs" is not only extremist – it's also incorrect. The reality is, the appointment of #Kavanaugh threatens every level of a woman's health care. Call your Senators. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 7, 2018

More paranoid crazy about abortion.

Here are the good ones.

In our most recent #CA25 debate, I was asked about Kavanaugh's nomination and Dr. Ford’s credibility… I shot down the questioning of a woman's motives real quick. #TimesUp #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/HIDnFrRuJU — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 25, 2018

So what were Katie’s motives? Thinking it’s fair to question HER credibility.

I quickly opposed the Kavanaugh nomination because he is a threat to reproductive health, campaign finance reform, and our workforce. But now we're talking about putting a serial predator up for a lifetime appointment in the highest seat we have in the U.S. That can't happen. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 26, 2018

Serial predator.

There it is.

Last week, I hosted a discussion with young women in my community about sexual assault culture and where we go from here. Today is Kavanaugh's first day on the bench. Women, including myself, are angry – but we are not hopeless. Thank you, @MaeveReston. https://t.co/v3CO7a2sOZ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 9, 2018

BOY HOWDY.

Katie proving once again just how badly Democrats project …

