Now why oh why would Mark Warner be so anxious to shut Barr’s investigation down, especially now that it’s morphed into a criminal inquiry?

You’d think a sitting senator would want the American people to know what really happened behind the scenes during the 2016 election …

Or not.

Senate Intel is wrapping up a three-year bipartisan investigation, and we've found nothing remotely justifying this. Mr. Barr's "investigation" has already jeopardized key international intelligence partnerships. He needs to come before Congress and explain himself. https://t.co/hl9qM86QrM — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 25, 2019

Could it be the good senator from Virginia is himself hiding something?

Hrm.

Sean Davis has a few ideas about why Warner reacted the way he did:

Not surprising that Warner, who was secretly colluding with the bagman for Julian Assange, Christopher Steele, and the Russian foreign minister, doesn’t want DOJ getting to the bottom of what his foreign agent associates were up to in 2016. https://t.co/UbqhU3HzMP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 25, 2019

Oh, THAT’S right.

And wow, they are all so freakin’ dirty.

Barr is definitely over the target with this kind of nonsense being said. — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) October 25, 2019

Let's hope his name shows up on an indictment. — The Vast Right Wing (@TheVastRightWin) October 25, 2019

Subpoena?

He just doesnt want to be caught and jeopardize his cushy job — Joe Bradley (@jwbatx) October 25, 2019

Something like that.

Who was that you were using to try to reach out to Deripaska? I forget… — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) October 25, 2019

Democrat rule: The only people that don’t want a prosecutor investigating them are criminals. — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) October 25, 2019

Maybe your backdoor channel texts to Russia might come up Comrade? — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) October 25, 2019

The FBI attempted to destroy General Flynn’s life with a manipulation, fabrication, destroying of evidence, and a failed partisan smear job. People need to start getting locked up for this absolute disgrace of our Justice system. — Julie Hale (@julie_e_hale) October 25, 2019

Have you hired an attorney yet? — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) October 25, 2019

You're hyperventilating, Mark.

Encrypted text messages show that @MarkWarner secretly colluded with a registered foreign agent for Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Warner has refused to explain why he was coordinating with a Russian agent who was also repping Christopher Steele. https://t.co/E1LV76toU5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 25, 2019

Oops.

From The Federalist:

Congressional documents and recently leaked texts between Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and a registered foreign agent for a Russian aluminum oligarch indicate that Daniel J. Jones is intimately involved with ongoing efforts to retroactively validate a series of salacious and unverified memos produced by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, and Fusion GPS. The dossier, which declassified documents show was used as a basis for securing secret wiretaps on Trump campaign affiliates, was reportedly jointly funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Double oops even.

No wonder he’s sweatin’ it.

