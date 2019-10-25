Now why oh why would Mark Warner be so anxious to shut Barr’s investigation down, especially now that it’s morphed into a criminal inquiry?

You’d think a sitting senator would want the American people to know what really happened behind the scenes during the 2016 election …

Or not.

Could it be the good senator from Virginia is himself hiding something?

Hrm.

Sean Davis has a few ideas about why Warner reacted the way he did:

Oh, THAT’S right.

And wow, they are all so freakin’ dirty.

Trending

Subpoena?

Something like that.

Oops.

From The Federalist:

Congressional documents and recently leaked texts between Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and a registered foreign agent for a Russian aluminum oligarch indicate that Daniel J. Jones is intimately involved with ongoing efforts to retroactively validate a series of salacious and unverified memos produced by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, and Fusion GPS. The dossier, which declassified documents show was used as a basis for securing secret wiretaps on Trump campaign affiliates, was reportedly jointly funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Double oops even.

No wonder he’s sweatin’ it.

Related:

‘Nadler is WRONG’: Rep. Doug Collins makes Jerry Nadler look like a total TOOL in statement about Durham’s criminal probe

SQUIRM more! Watch Anderson Cooper interview a very nervous James Clapper about Durham’s criminal inquiry (video)

‘Translated: HOLY CRAP’: Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff-Head’s reaction to Durham making probe a criminal inquiry VERY telling

Clapper to WaPo journo: ‘Take the kill shot on Flynn.’ Thread about new filing in Flynn case with new Strzok/Page texts so damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDurhamMark WarnerSean Davis