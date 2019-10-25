You don’t even really need to listen to Anderson Cooper interviewing James Clapper about the Durham criminal inquiry to know the dude is seriously nervous because his behavior says it all. He says, ‘Uh’ more than any Obama speech, is constantly moving in his seat, and seems to avoid looking straight into the camera.

Almost like he’s avoiding eye contact.

Watch.

Sure, he had no idea he was being investigated.

And monkeys might fly out of our butts.

Seriously. We’re no experts on body language and even we can see something is going on here.

HOO BOY.

Uh …

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Clapper clearly has the worst poker face.

Right?

Amen.

