You don’t even really need to listen to Anderson Cooper interviewing James Clapper about the Durham criminal inquiry to know the dude is seriously nervous because his behavior says it all. He says, ‘Uh’ more than any Obama speech, is constantly moving in his seat, and seems to avoid looking straight into the camera.
Almost like he’s avoiding eye contact.
Watch.
Nervous much, Jimmy?? pic.twitter.com/ZPfYk8OvLI
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 25, 2019
Sure, he had no idea he was being investigated.
And monkeys might fly out of our butts.
Get an FBI body language expert on this ASAP https://t.co/D4S1Yfa0RD
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 25, 2019
Seriously. We’re no experts on body language and even we can see something is going on here.
Remember everyone, Jim Comey’s story under oath is that Clapper knew nothing about the investigation because he didn’t brief the Director of National Intelligence until the morning Dan Coats came into office 🤭
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 25, 2019
HOO BOY.
Voice tone is all over the map too!
— Dr. Richard “Free Hong Kong” Cranium 🇺🇸 (@GolfFoxYank) October 25, 2019
Uh …
The non-stop uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uhms, the darting eyes and the constant shifting in his seat….I would say he definitely looks very uncomfortable. Wonder why?
— A K T⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@akt7860) October 25, 2019
Ooh, ooh, we know!
Clearly this guy needs an underwear change. Listen to his voice tones drop & stutter
— The E Man🥊🇺🇸Old Skool (@DETECTIVE4LIFE) October 25, 2019
A lot of “uh”s and “duh”s…⚖️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— KLincoln (@kellster1977) October 25, 2019
Were I playing poker w this a/h. I would be “all in”.
— jim thomas (@jimthom41027874) October 25, 2019
Clapper clearly has the worst poker face.
They say the timing is interesting but this whole investigation started before Trump even had that conversation with Ukraine.
— Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 25, 2019
— Jay Paciello (@JayPaciello) October 25, 2019
— Gundark2000 (@gundark2000) October 25, 2019
Right?
They never thought she'd lose.
— Clubber 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🏈 (@statman29) October 25, 2019
Amen.
