Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler talking about ‘political revenge’ has got to be the most ironic thing this editor has read on Twitter in a long, LONG time.

Considering they’re the yahoos who basically started this political witch hunt …

Schiff and his super secret hearings.

Nadler and his bizarre habit of wearing his pants around his neck … err … holding the ‘masquerade’ hearings as Doug Collins called them.

They have some nerve complaining about Barr being a ‘vehicle’ of any sort when they’re both clearly tools.

HA!

Trending

Democrats sure do love to project.

Zipper and Pencil … if Trump sees this tweet he is so going to start calling them this.

Bingo.

They’re going to try and discredit Barr and Durham both and we’re going to see impeachment efforts get even crazier.

This is gonna get real interesting, real fast folks.

Stay tuned.

Related:

Clapper to WaPo journo: ‘Take the kill shot on Flynn.’ Thread about new filing in Flynn case with new Strzok/Page texts so damning

TICK TOCK: IG Horowitz’s report on alleged FBI surveillance abuses ‘will shed light on why Durham’s probe now a criminal inquiry’

‘How about quid pro NO’: Sharyl Attkisson fact-checking accusations of Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is a beautiful thin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDurhamJerry NadlerprobeTrump