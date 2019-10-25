Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler talking about ‘political revenge’ has got to be the most ironic thing this editor has read on Twitter in a long, LONG time.

Considering they’re the yahoos who basically started this political witch hunt …

Nadler/Schiff: These reports, if true, raise profound new concerns that the Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr has lost its independence and become a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 25, 2019

Schiff and his super secret hearings.

Nadler and his bizarre habit of wearing his pants around his neck … err … holding the ‘masquerade’ hearings as Doug Collins called them.

They have some nerve complaining about Barr being a ‘vehicle’ of any sort when they’re both clearly tools.

Yeah. I heard he was Trump’s “wingman”. Can’t have that, can we? — lala (@lacoolio1) October 25, 2019

HA!

pic.twitter.com/Jgax8EpZeF — Lightning Fast VCR Repair tech (@WilburSullivan) October 25, 2019

Translation: We are really worried. — B⚾️B Cook (@BobCook72) October 25, 2019

Good grief. Those dudes can dish it out but can’t take it. — JM Conservative (@JMuser16) October 25, 2019

Right on cue. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) October 25, 2019

What a surprise…. — Louise King (@brezypoint) October 25, 2019

Democrats sure do love to project.

Zipper & Pencil just crapped their pants. — Kathy (@Kleachy71) October 25, 2019

Zipper and Pencil … if Trump sees this tweet he is so going to start calling them this.

Nadler and Schiff trying to deligitimize Barr/Durham ahead of the evidence they will put forward. Expect Schiff to push harder for impeachment. Difference is; Durham will find credible evidence, where Schiff is trying to encourage testimony to match his narrative. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) October 25, 2019

Bingo.

They’re going to try and discredit Barr and Durham both and we’re going to see impeachment efforts get even crazier.

This is gonna get real interesting, real fast folks.

Stay tuned.

