When the news broke that Durham’s investigation had turned into a criminal probe, AFTER this editor finished checking Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler’s timelines she peeked at Doug Collins hoping he’d be doing his part to make a fool of Nadler.

Since he’s so good at it.

Luckily he released his statement this morning:

If Durham finds crimes were committed, I'm confident he'll pursue justice and help restore America’s confidence in our premier law enforcement agency. Chairman Nadler is wrong to suggest this investigation is anything less than an effort to deliver truth and accountability. pic.twitter.com/xDhZ8JLJAI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 25, 2019

Told ya’ he was good at making Nadler look like a nob although to be honest, Nadler does a pretty good job of doing that himself.

10000%! So there!

I am confident that Durham will indeed conduct a fair and effective investigation to pursue justice. To me the fact that the Left has already started to attack this effort to get to the bottom of this shows that they already know where this road is going. — Gerald Prater (@glprater) October 25, 2019

Schiff and Nadler called it ‘political revenge’.

The irony, right?

I find it very interesting to note the stark differences in the way the two sides of this spectacle have responded: The president and his supporters waited patiently and was transparent for 2-1/2 years as a process they knew was unfair investigated him… — Gerald Prater (@glprater) October 25, 2019

Within moments of AG Barr announcing he would look into the origins of this back in the spring, the Left immediately attacked his integrity. Now that real evidence has been found and a criminal investigation started, they again attack without even waiting to see the evidence… — Gerald Prater (@glprater) October 25, 2019

Democrats have been throwing a non-stop tantrum since 2016.

This is a tale of two cities as the Dems hurriedly rush in secrecy to fabricate and hide evidence from the American people. A tale of two cities. — Gerald Prater (@glprater) October 25, 2019

Certainly starting to feel that way.

Why is it wrong for trump Admin to investigate the same Crime as Obama Deep state did? Nadler and Shiff are obstructing. Because it wont return the result they wanted. — Texas Strong (@Rowdman57) October 25, 2019

Cover-up, damage control and vilifying the good all part of leftists techniques. Don't forget the idiot hysteria. They are already talking down the results with zero knowledge of any details. Yet with Mueller they talked up the lies & hysteria even after all the details were out. — lreid (@lisareid11) October 25, 2019

It’s all about spinning information to fit the narrative versus allowing the information to determine the narrative. In other words, they’re back-ass-wards.

He was all in on protecting Mueller! Suddenly he doesn't like pursuit of justice so much. — Ken Hoag (@35start) October 25, 2019

This country needs all the truth out. — PJ (@PJLEA28) October 25, 2019

And curtain.

