You can always tell when the Left and/or Never Trump (same diff?) start to feel like they’ve painted themselves in a corner because they come out swinging and trying to blame anyone and everyone for the situation they’ve created.

Now that Americans are paying attention to Adam Schiff’s brazen rule changes to impeachment hearings, people like Judge Napolitano are trying to find a way to say hey, this isn’t his fault. It’s totally normal and stuff.

So they’re blaming John Boehner and claiming HE is the one who changed the rules.

Yeah, right.

Brit Hume was good enough to correct his friend and set the record straight.

I just spoke to John Boehner who told me that the only rules change he made was to allow committee chairmen to issue subpoenas on their own authority without committee votes. He says he made no changes to rules governing conduct of impeachment hearings. https://t.co/RhX8fUrt6D — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 24, 2019

Oopsie.

Brit continued:

Unclear what my friend Andrew is talking about here, but Boehner just told me the only change he made to house rules was one allowing committee chairmen/women to issue subpoenas on their authorty alone, without committee votes. No changes made, he said, to rules on impeachment. https://t.co/8KXheLfFHv — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 24, 2019

So much for blaming John Boehner.

Boehner was the Speaker Of The House at that time. I mean, you can't get any closer to the source of the change than that. — We Need More Coolidge (@PaineInTheNeck) October 24, 2019

This is directly from the horse’s mouth, folks. Not like Brit talked to a friend of a friend who asked Boehner about it and reported back. Or another ‘anonymous source’ familiar with the situation who so many in the mainstream media seem to rely on for their stories …

From Boehner himself.

And he said NOPE.

Not true.

We know, you’re as shocked as we are.

Used to be a big @Judgenap fan. Not sure where he's going with this. A Libertarian arguing that secret hearings are kosher. Say what? — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) October 24, 2019

All we can say is 2016 broke a lot of people.

