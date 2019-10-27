Last night after President Trump tweeted out some big news was coming plenty of folks were speculating that it had something to do with a major kill in the ISIS world. This was confirmed this morning:

Major kill of ISIS leader. —now confirmed with biometric tests. US military source confirms Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is dead. US long suspected he was hiding in Idlib province. “US forces did a terrific job. —it shows it may take time but terrorists won’t find a sanctuary” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 27, 2019

Cue the Left: ‘Mean ol’ Trump, pickin’ on ISIS.’

TRUMP ON AL-BAGHDADI: "He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." pic.twitter.com/Rz8LqixJHN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 27, 2019

Whimpering, crying, and screaming all the way.

Like a DOG.

Good.

Seeing a lot of people taking issue with Trump saying that al-Baghdadi died like a dog, whimpering, screaming and crying…. …but I'm very much okay with it. Make it clear that he died like a cowardly chump, murdering his children alongside himself. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 27, 2019

A lot of people need to get over it.

Trump: "We’re leaving Syria right away!" Democrats: "How could you leave you MONSTER?" *Non-stop media coverage slamming Trump for leaving Syria* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: "Yes the Americans have left, I can live freely now!" *🇺🇸 Special ops arrive* Baghdadi: *LITERALLY DIES* 💀 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2019

But you know, orange man bad or something.

Countdown to Dems and Journos saying killing Baghdadi helps the Russians and Trump is a double agent — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 27, 2019

He’s not too far off, unfortunately.

OK I get it now. Trump gave Syria to Assad and Putin, and they threw Trump the Baghdadi bone. https://t.co/Xof37MW1xw — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) October 27, 2019

You have to wonder how many times someone who tweets something like this has been dropped on their head.

it’s great that Baghdadi is gone. credit to the skill and bravery of US special forces it’s very unlikely to influence public opinion much since a) most Americans don’t know who he was and b) Trump has claimed over and over that he had already obliterated ISIS — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 27, 2019

These people are just such jackas*ses, seriously.

Can a reporter right now please ask Donald Trump this: “To clarify, Mr President, at exactly the same time you were abandoning the Syrian Kurds to be slaughtered, and insulting them and telling us all they weren’t at Normandy, those same Kurds were helping you find Baghdadi?” — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 27, 2019

The man could cure cancer and they’d find a way to complain about him. ‘Trump put thousands of oncologists out of work today and who will have to pay for their food stamps and healthcare now?! YOU WILL.’

It’s an accomplishment by US special forces Baghdadi is dead. Full stop. Trump will still be impeached. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Full stop.

Oh, good gravy.

How will MSNBC report the death of Baghdadi? I’ll start: “Trump orders death of poor minority man: an in-depth look at this administration’s rampant Xenophobia.” — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 27, 2019

Way way way too close to reality.

Can’t wait to hear Brian Williams tell his account of the Baghdadi raid — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 27, 2019

And curtain.

