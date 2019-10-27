Breaking news out of Syria where Newsweek is reporting that Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, ISIS spokesman and “right hand man” of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a Hellfire missile strike one day after that of the ISIS leader:

From Newsweek:

The CIA has targeted Islamic State militant group (ISIS) spokesperson Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir in a new operation that comes one day after the organization’s leader was killed in a Joint Special Operations Command raid, Newsweek has learned.

Apparently this new strike happened during President Trump’s news conference this morning:

The jihadi leader was detonated a suicide vest as U.S. forces sought to kill or capture one of the world’s most wanted men and, as the president announced it to the world, Hellfire missiles targeted Muhajir by Ayn al-Bayda, near Jarablus in Aleppo province.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi also confirmed the news via Twitter:

Hmm The SDF’s commander now says another operation near Jarablus, in the Turkish-controlled Euphrates Shield zone, targeted the spokesman of ISIS Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir. He says the operation was in coordination between his group and the US. https://t.co/uywQRMPV1K — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) October 27, 2019