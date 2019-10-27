According to U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien, the military operation that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was named after Kayla Mueller, a 26-year-old humanitarian aid worker who was captured, treated horrifically and ultimately killed at the hands of ISIS in 2015.

The name of the operation against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was named for Kayla Mueller — a U.S. humanitarian aid worker & one of victims of Baghdadi & ISIS. We should remember her today — she was a great American & hopefully this brings her family some solace.pic.twitter.com/e5bbYI0L74 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

If you are unfamiliar with her story, here is more about Mueller from the Washington Examiner:

Mueller, 26, was an American Christian woman and human rights activist who was kidnapped by ISIS terrorists outside of a hospital in Aleppo on Aug. 4, 2013. Held hostage for 18 months, she was raped repeatedly by the ISIS leader. She refused to convert to Islam during her imprisonment, according to those who were with her and escaped, and even defended her faith to the vicious “Jihadi John.” She was reportedly killed during Allied airstrikes in early 2015.

The late Sen. John McCain became emotional as he gave a tribute to Mueller from the floor of the U.S. Senate after her death.

Kayla Mueller, for whom the mission that killed Baghdadi was named after, was from Prescott, Arizona. I hope you will take a moment to watch this video of my Dad talking about her life, death and work. Thinking and praying for her family and loved ones.https://t.co/dms9a8BQOi — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 27, 2019

Instead of calling al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State”, Perhaps the Washington Post could spare some of their space to share Mueller’s story and the reason this operation was named for her.

”Austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State dies at 48” reads the headline of WashPost’s obituary of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “Austere”? What an insult to the late Kayla Mueller, a captured American who was repeatedly raped by the ISIS leader before the group murdered her. pic.twitter.com/ms242oQ0Nj — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) October 27, 2019

Mueller’s parents tell AZCentral.com that they are grateful for the demise of the ISIS leader who tortured their daughter.

Parents of Kayla Mueller grateful for death of ISIS leader who held their daughter hostage https://t.co/5vytmEUmH2 — azcentral (@azcentral) October 27, 2019

“We are so grateful for them … we are so grateful,” Marsha Mueller said. They were glad there was no loss of life on our side. They are grateful their daughter and the others who were tortured and killed by ISIS have not been forgotten. “For me what matters most I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along,”

