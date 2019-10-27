As we told you earlier, The Washington Post is getting dragged, and rightfully so, for calling now dead ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar”:

They had it right the first time. The Washington Post changed the headline on its Al-Baghdadi obituary from “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-Chief” to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State.” pic.twitter.com/cs243EVz7W — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2019

And Twitter did it’s thing and created the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices to share how the Democracy Dies in Darkness firefighters would cover the deaths of other infamous monsters throughout history:

This #wapodeathnotices is hilarious. More genuine comedy than all the late night shows put together. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 27, 2019

And here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:

Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019

Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

#WaPoDeathNotices Genghis Khan, accomplished horseman and indefatigable traveler, breathes his last. — Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 27, 2019

John Wilkes Booth, noted thespian, dies at age 24. #WaPoDeathNotices — Justin (@trojanjustin) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, club leader and motivational speaker, dies at 83. #WaPoDeathNotices. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2019

Mussolini, community service volunteer renown for getting the trains to run on time, dies at 61. #wapodeathnotices https://t.co/vS5FNSaHlD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2019

Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/4wwJqQqXp3 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Pol Pot, gentle field tender, farming enthusiast dies at 72 of a heart attack #WaPoDeathNotices — LegallyBae (@legallybae) October 27, 2019

Renowned Cuban baseball great, philanthropist, humanitarian Fidel Castro dead at 90. #wapodeathnotices — Russian Asset Danger Delecto💃🇺🇸🇨🇺🍸🐬🏈 (@RightSaidClaud) October 27, 2019

Jim Jones, passionate community organizer and religious leader, dead at 47.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/OP8YBvehBV — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) October 27, 2019

Alphonse Capone, prominent liquor distributor, boxing promoter and supporter of St. Valentines Day activities, dies prematurely at 48. – @washingtonpost #WaPoDeathNotices #WashingtonPostObits — Mark Winslow (@WinstonUK) October 27, 2019

Osama bin Laden, some guy who did something, dead at 54. #WaPoDeathNotices — dragon energy industry lobbyist (@Swags_McGee_96) October 27, 2019

It even works for Disney villains:

Scar, political idealist and leader of Pride Rock who made history by integrating the lion and hyena communities, is dead after a coup d’etat. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/H1RqCmGjCm — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) October 27, 2019

