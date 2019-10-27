As we told you earlier, The Washington Post is getting dragged, and rightfully so, for calling now dead ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar”:
They had it right the first time.
The Washington Post changed the headline on its Al-Baghdadi obituary from “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-Chief” to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State.” pic.twitter.com/cs243EVz7W
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2019
And Twitter did it’s thing and created the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices to share how the Democracy Dies in Darkness firefighters would cover the deaths of other infamous monsters throughout history:
This #wapodeathnotices is hilarious. More genuine comedy than all the late night shows put together.
— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 27, 2019
And here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:
Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019
Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019
#WaPoDeathNotices Genghis Khan, accomplished horseman and indefatigable traveler, breathes his last.
— Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 27, 2019
John Wilkes Booth, noted thespian, dies at age 24. #WaPoDeathNotices
— Justin (@trojanjustin) October 27, 2019
Charles Manson, club leader and motivational speaker, dies at 83. #WaPoDeathNotices.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2019
Mohamed Atta, skilled aviator and leader of men, dies at 33. #WashPostOrbits #WashingtonPostOrbits #WaPoDeathNotices
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 27, 2019
Mussolini, community service volunteer renown for getting the trains to run on time, dies at 61. #wapodeathnotices https://t.co/vS5FNSaHlD
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2019
Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/4wwJqQqXp3
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019
Pol Pot, gentle field tender, farming enthusiast dies at 72 of a heart attack #WaPoDeathNotices
— LegallyBae (@legallybae) October 27, 2019
Renowned Cuban baseball great, philanthropist, humanitarian Fidel Castro dead at 90. #wapodeathnotices
— Russian Asset Danger Delecto💃🇺🇸🇨🇺🍸🐬🏈 (@RightSaidClaud) October 27, 2019
Jim Jones, passionate community organizer and religious leader, dead at 47.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/OP8YBvehBV
— Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) October 27, 2019
Alphonse Capone, prominent liquor distributor, boxing promoter and supporter of St. Valentines Day activities, dies prematurely at 48. – @washingtonpost #WaPoDeathNotices #WashingtonPostObits
— Mark Winslow (@WinstonUK) October 27, 2019
Osama bin Laden, some guy who did something, dead at 54. #WaPoDeathNotices
— dragon energy industry lobbyist (@Swags_McGee_96) October 27, 2019
It even works for Disney villains:
Scar, political idealist and leader of Pride Rock who made history by integrating the lion and hyena communities, is dead after a coup d’etat. #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/H1RqCmGjCm
— Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) October 27, 2019
Keep ’em coming!
***
Related:
DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version https://t.co/OvsZ9xDtmd
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 27, 2019