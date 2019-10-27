The media is so lost.

So very, very lost.

The Washington Post had the headline right the first time for Al-Baghdadi’s obituary calling him a ‘terrorist in Chief.’ But for some reason they decided to change it to a more polite version …

Stupid, right?

They had it right the first time. The Washington Post changed the headline on its Al-Baghdadi obituary from “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-Chief” to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State.” pic.twitter.com/cs243EVz7W — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2019

Guess they don’t want to be too mean to the dead terrorist?

Yeah yeah, it’s WaPo, but still.

2. Headline updated to “extremist leader of Islamic State” pic.twitter.com/qNAKWLuiru — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2019

Extremist leader of the Islamic State.

Is that the PC way of calling him a murdering POS terrorist? Asking for a friend.

WaPo is in mourning. — mallen (@mallen2010) October 27, 2019

WTF I assumed the “Terrorist-in-Chief” title was the new edit!! — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 27, 2019

RIGHT?!

That was the CHANGE?! Like that was their IMPROVEMENT?! — Jessica #TakeItBack Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

Mussolini, famed for his thick mustache, dies suddenly. -WaPo 1945 — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 27, 2019

Heh.

they just go from bad 2 worse. — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) October 27, 2019

What the hell is that? 🙄 — ChrisTina (@cmc0470) October 27, 2019

He was a serial rapist and murderer pic.twitter.com/8U9bX37vht — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

The Washington Post has now changed its description of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from “Terrorist in Chief” to “Austere Religious Scholar” to “Extremist Leader” pic.twitter.com/h899LvZVLX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

Democracy dies in darkness, or something.

As they say, may you live in interesting times. — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) October 27, 2019

Ain’t that the truth.

