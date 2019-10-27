The media is so lost.

So very, very lost.

The Washington Post had the headline right the first time for Al-Baghdadi’s obituary calling him a ‘terrorist in Chief.’ But for some reason they decided to change it to a more polite version …

Stupid, right?

Guess they don’t want to be too mean to the dead terrorist?

Yeah yeah, it’s WaPo, but still.

Extremist leader of the Islamic State.

Is that the PC way of calling him a murdering POS terrorist? Asking for a friend.

RIGHT?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

Heh.

Democracy dies in darkness, or something.

Ain’t that the truth.

