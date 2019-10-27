So not only are people on the Left claiming the death of ISIS leader Baghdadi is somehow not really a good thing, they’re also upset with how Trump described the bas*ard’s death.

Because you know, it’s not nice to say mean things about terrorists … or something.

This gruesome, vivid and probably exaggerated description of dogs chasing down Baghdadi will endanger our personnel in the region. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 27, 2019

She is far from the only one complaining about Trump being MEAN to a dead terrorist who was responsible for the deaths of countless men, women, and children.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Johnny Joey Jones shut them all down.

Let me assure you all as, you know one of those who’ve actually fought in this war, this presser was a candid and necessary description of a historic operation. American people should celebrate the killing of a villain and know that we will enact justice globally. https://t.co/0PerHk4eVk — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 27, 2019

Trump was right. *shrug*

Deal with it, whiners.

Our military is the absolute bravest and smartest group of people ever — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) October 27, 2019

Completely appropriate and needed. Too much good we do is sanitized, while the evil they do is broadcast. — C. R. Erdman (@mousecrazy55) October 27, 2019

You have some that are so blinded by their hate that they can’t acknowledge the significance of this — William Jenkins (@wbeejaaa) October 27, 2019

I know I am celebrating Johnny. Thank you so much for all you have done. — Greatest Ever🇺🇸 (@GamingTooLong) October 27, 2019

So proud of our military and those they worked with to accomplish such a huge, dangerous and daring mission. We love you!! ❤️🇺🇸❤️ #GodBlessAmerica #GodBlessOurMilitary — Kacy (@KacySmaj) October 27, 2019

Dana,

Combat is gruesome, vivid and can get crazy af. You can’t sanitize it to make it sound better for you in your world on Gumdrop Lane.

As much as you hate to credit our President with anything, it’s a win for our country!! Enjoy it 👍 — Dalton (@DownSouthDalton) October 27, 2019

Unelected bureaucrats complaining about President Trump. What else is new. — Mcenroe 🇺🇸 (@mcenroejack) October 27, 2019

Must be another day that ends in Y.

This lady comes from the former administration’s mind set that people who choose this evil way of life can be reasoned with on a normal social level. — Bass Stalker (@abraves277) October 27, 2019

They just need jobs and air conditioning, duh.

Very thankful for our military and our president. And thank you sir for your service — David Adams (@DavidAd27861803) October 27, 2019

Oh Hell YEAH.

