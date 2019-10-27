The contrast is stark.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the successful military operation that resulted in the death of head ISIS killer Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is full of complaints about President Trump’s foreign policy and the fact that she was not briefed on the raid beforehand.

Americans salute the heroism, dedication & skill of our military and our intelligence professionals following news that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military raid. https://t.co/ohh7t3qGBP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2019

The death of al-Baghdadi is significant, but it does not mean the death of ISIS. @realDonaldTrump must present the American people with a clear strategy to confront ISIS. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2019

Here’s her full release.

“Americans salute the heroism, dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals and acknowledge the work of our partners in the region. We are relieved that no U.S. personnel died in this daring raid.” “The death of al-Baghdadi is significant, but the death of this ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS. Scores of ISIS fighters remain under uncertain conditions in Syrian prisons, and countless others in the region and around the world remain intent on spreading their influence and committing acts of terror.” “This month, the House passed a joint resolution on an overwhelmingly bipartisan 354-60 basis which rejects President Trump’s green-lighting of Turkish aggression into Syria against our Kurdish partners, and calls on him to present a clear strategy to defeat ISIS. The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance, and on the Administration’s overall strategy in the region. Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement was quite different. His focused on what this is actually about — a brutal murderer being brought to justice by United States heroes.

The world is a safer place today because al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice. I applaud our intelligence professionals, the brave servicemembers who risked everything to carry out this mission, and President Trump and his team. My full statement: https://t.co/U6LHsOvcWj — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 27, 2019

His full statement.

“I applaud President Trump’s announcement that U.S. special forces have eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The world’s most wanted man has been brought to justice. The world is a safer place today.” “This victory for the U.S. and our many counterterrorism partners is a significant step for the campaign against ISIS, for the future of the Middle East, and for the safety of the American people and free people around the world.” “A victory like this is only possible because of the expertise, skill, and courage of those who work to keep the United States safe. I am grateful for the intelligence professionals who laid the groundwork for this raid, for the brave American servicemembers who risked everything to carry it out, and to President Trump and his team for their leadership.” “While we welcome the fact that al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice, we know we cannot underestimate the resilience of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda. The important counterterrorism work of the United States, our international coalition partners, and local forces will not end with this significant victory. To the contrary, history shows us how vital it is to keep building on this victory and continue our work to set the conditions for the enduring defeat of ISIS, al Qaeda, and other terrorists in Syria, in Afghanistan, and around the world.”

President Trump said Pelosi was not notified beforehand because of concerns that potential leaks could put those carrying out the operation in harm’s way.

Trump on if he notified Pelosi about al-Baghdadi raid: I didn’t do that..I didn’t want to have people lost — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 27, 2019

Interestingly, when asked whether he was notified about what was going to take place in advance of it happening, McConnell had no comment.

McConnell’s office declines to comment on whether he was given advanced notice of Baghdadi raid. Pelosi and Schumer say they weren’t told. No word from McCarthy’s office — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 27, 2019

***

RELATED:

CLOCKWORK: Major kill of ISIS leader Baghdadi confirmed so of COURSE the Left is out in full force claiming it’s not a good thing

Desperate much, Jimmy?! James Clapper couldn’t wait to spin Baghdadi’s death as a NEGATIVE

HELL YEAH: Warrior Johnny Joey Jones shuts down everyone bellyaching about how Trump described Baghdadi’s death

DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version

Worst. Timing. EVER: SNL’s ‘Make ISIS Great Again’ skit from LAST NIGHT has not aged well, like at all