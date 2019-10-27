Remember when SNL used to be funny? Yeah, yeah, it’s been DECADES (think the Sandler/Farley years) but it used to be a lot of fun to sit back on a Saturday night and watch the show.

These days, not so much.

Just think, last night likely while Special Forces were actually taking the leader of ISIS out, SNL had this skit on:

This aged well… Here's the ill-timed "Make ISIS Great Again" joke that SNL was trying to smear @realDonaldTrump with around the time Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed last night. pic.twitter.com/s61ZiikVp9 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 27, 2019

Make ISIS Great Again.

Huh.

SNL has become the punchline of their own joke.

Talk about karma. They might want to put some salve on that boo-boo. — Gregory P. (@Arcticwolff) October 27, 2019

😡 Wonder if NBC/SNL notice their ratings … its never talked about 🤔 Seems to me those of us in “flyover” red state country not watching or bothering to record should be making a difference. — LilyVonSchtupp (@lilyvonschtupp1) October 27, 2019

I had a hard time watching them mean spirited SNL CREEPS! ANYONE AGREE? — talbertson (@talbertson13) October 27, 2019

This editor hasn’t actually watched SNL in years and without the tweets with clips included would likely have no idea what was going on with the show.

Comedy is all about timing. I don’t think @AlecBaldwin or Pete Davidson knew how funny this bit really was until this morning. — Patrick Henry (@DonovansGhost) October 27, 2019

Pete Davidson has a Hillary Clinton tattoo on his body. (Not a joke.) — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) October 27, 2019

Perfect demonstration by the Left on why they are so ridiculous and can't be taken seriously. I think maybe Pete Davidson wouldn't know how to fight even in the girls bathroom which he has worked so hard to be able to use. — Rea Nichols ⭐⭐⭐ (@readnichols) October 27, 2019

Priceless 😉 — Wendy Darling (@sludgediva) October 27, 2019

It really is, and not in a good way.

