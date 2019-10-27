Remember when SNL used to be funny? Yeah, yeah, it’s been DECADES (think the Sandler/Farley years) but it used to be a lot of fun to sit back on a Saturday night and watch the show.

These days, not so much.

Just think, last night likely while Special Forces were actually taking the leader of ISIS out, SNL had this skit on:

Make ISIS Great Again.

Huh.

SNL has become the punchline of their own joke.

Trending

This editor hasn’t actually watched SNL in years and without the tweets with clips included would likely have no idea what was going on with the show.

It really is, and not in a good way.

Related:

HELL YEAH: Warrior Johnny Joey Jones shuts down everyone bellyaching about how Trump described Baghdadi’s death

Desperate much, Jimmy?! James Clapper couldn’t wait to spin Baghdadi’s death as a NEGATIVE on #SOTU (watch)

CLOCKWORK: Major kill of ISIS leader Baghdadi confirmed so of COURSE the Left is out in full force claiming it’s not a good thing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ISISSNLTrump