The White House has released a photo of U.S. brass in the Situation Room as the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was taking place.

Vice President Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top U.S. officials are pictured here with the president.

President Trump is joined by VP Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, left; Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations… — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) October 27, 2019

…on the Joint Staff, at right, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House monitoring developments as U.S. Special Operations forces close in on notorious ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria with a mission to kill or capture the terrorist. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) October 27, 2019

***

RELATED:

The contrast between Pelosi’s statement and McConnell’s on the death of Al-Baghdadi says everything

CLOCKWORK: Major kill of ISIS leader Baghdadi confirmed so of COURSE the Left is out in full force claiming it’s not a good thing

Desperate much, Jimmy?! James Clapper couldn’t wait to spin Baghdadi’s death as a NEGATIVE

HELL YEAH: Warrior Johnny Joey Jones shuts down everyone bellyaching about how Trump described Baghdadi’s death

DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version

Worst. Timing. EVER: SNL’s ‘Make ISIS Great Again’ skit from LAST NIGHT has not aged well, like at all