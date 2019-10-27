The White House has released a photo of U.S. brass in the Situation Room as the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was taking place.

Vice President Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top U.S. officials are pictured here with the president.

