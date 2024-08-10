VIP: Walz's Legalization of Infanticide Disqualifies Him From Being a 'Folksy Father Figure'

The Kamala Harris campaign rolled out Tim Walz, her Vice Presidential running mate, as a 'folksy father figure'. Many are referring to him as America's DAD. The Left is playing him up as a 'good guy'. Much like they did with Joe Biden. Just like Joe, Walz does not seem to be a good guy at all. He has already been caught in lies about his military service and some of his policies lie Left of Kamala and we did not even know that was possible.



You can read about the speculation on his military service and the lies here, here, here, and here.

Now, listen. I am pro-life. I don't hide anything about the fact I am pro-life. I do think that when the choice to get pregnant is taken from the mother (incest and rape) we have to look at if she CAN carry the child without harming herself or the baby. In those cases, abortion has to be viewed as the health of the mother. I also think we have to work in slow increments to win hearts and minds to our side so I am not going to be the person who says plan B has gotta go right now. I am also not against IVF as a whole. It has helped many women who desperately want a family to have children of their own. I know that my ideas there may not be popular with everyone, and that's ok. I can assure you they are going to be more popular than Tim Walz's stance on abortion.

All of that background on my ideas helps you understand the pure SHOCK I had when I found this little gem on X. The Left gets wilder and dumber every single day, but I was genuinely surprised and I did not think I could be surprised by anything the Democrats put in front of me any longer.

“Walz recently legalized infanticide in the state of Minnesota. As someone who does not identify as conservative, I’d be delighted if this claim could be dismissed as a right-wing fever dream. Unfortunately, it is all too real.”https://t.co/iQIE4hcSjI — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) August 9, 2024

Here is an excerpt of the piece that talks about how he legalized infanticide, but we encourage you to read the whole thing because it was very enlightening to just how insane the Left has become on abortion and how sick some of their minds are around that issue in particular.

Which brings us to Tim Walz, now the Democratic nominee for vice president, and his legalization of infanticide in Minnesota. In 2023, Walz supported an omnibus health bill that radically changed his state’s abortion law. This health bill, in a callback to the ancient practice of abandoning newborns, intentionally and explicitly legalized the denial of life-saving medical care to infants born alive after botched abortions. State law used to explicitly protect these babies. But Walz and his supporters changed it, insisting that references to abortion be removed and that “medical care” be changed to mere “care.” In addition, while the original law required medical personnel to “preserve the life and health of the born alive infant,” the Walz-supported change struck that whole line—it now requires medical personnel merely to “care for the infant who is born alive.” No more requirements to preserve the life and health of the born alive infant after a botched abortion. Got it.

Walz is PROUD of that stance. He is so proud of his ideas on abortion that at some point even Nancy Pelosi thought he may need to tone it down and he used the fact he refuses to tone it down as a campaign talking point.

You cease to be “pro-choice” when you even repeal laws against *coerced* abortions, as Walz did. No wonder Pelosi (!) encouraged him to at least pretend to moderate a little. His abortion stance is sick. https://t.co/foZlxqfdat https://t.co/RIlSxtayJp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2024

When you are too far Left for even NANCY you may have a problem.

I know that Vance has a pretty tough stance on abortion and as stated above, I disagree with his IVF position. At least Vance's position is trying to protect life. Walz is saying it is ok to kill a child who was born alive. I do not know how that is defensible for anyone. Even the most Left of the Left try t play down late-term abortions saying they hardly ever happen.

The TRUMP team has a big opportunity here. They should be coaching Vance on how to make sure this gets brought up in any type of VP debate right now. If the moderators refuse to bring it up Vance needs to work it into something. I am sure any moderator is going to try and 'get' Vance on his abortion stances because they will think it hurts him so he should have plenty of opportunities to turn it around and talk about the EXTREME position of Walz.

Even far-left Leftists can't defend pure infanticide. It is indefensible.

The Harris camp will keep trying to hide and change every position they have ever held and the media will aid them in doing it so the Trump camp and people like you and me must point out the truth about them at every opportunity we are given.

The media machine will not allow any of these things to be known without a fight so I am trying to do my part by putting it out here for TWITCHY readers. You can RT that article along with this one and help spread the news that the 'folksy father figure' mask is being removed.

I don't know about you but killing a child that was born alive does not sound like any 'Folksy Father Figure' I want in my life much less a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

When you are too far Left for Nancy Pelosi then you are surely too far Left for America.

