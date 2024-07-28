Summer Olympics About to Be LIT As BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport

The Summer Olympics in Paris have already proven to be a tad bit wild as we told you with the controversial opening ceremony. If that was not enough they have also added a NEW sport to this year's Olympics: BREAKDANCING!

We have no clue how it is going to be judged but we are going to have to watch it. Will there be a mat like gymnastics and judo or will they just throw down some cardboard in a parking lot? Will each team have matching parachute pants and jackets? WE MUST KNOW!

We do not seem to be the only people wondering how all of this is going to go down.

Breakdancing is debuting in the Paris Olympics. Serious question: will the “athletes” be using their government names, or will it be like, “And the gold

medals goes to Ozone!”? — Jeff Danis (@theJeffDanis) July 25, 2024

HA! Well, now we hope they have the breakdancing name across the back of the windbreaker jackets or hoodies. How amazing would it be if someone has CORN POP plastered across their back while they do a head spin into a model pose?

Breakdancing to make its debut as an official event at the Paris Olympics this year. pic.twitter.com/GC0g7ZTDzA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2024

What began at block parties in the Bronx will now be debuting at the Paris Olympics as an entirely new medal event: “breaking,” otherwise known as “breakdancing.”



"Breaking is finally where it needs to be, going for gold," @IvanFlipzVelez tells @johnyangtv. pic.twitter.com/LsLo2SHSHu — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 27, 2024

This is just wild to us. We wonder who even started the process to try and get it to be a sport in the Olympics to start with. Were they just chilling watching gymnastics and a thought storm starts to rumble and they yell to anyone who will listen: 'WE NEED BREAKDANCING!'? LOLOL

Speaking of gymnastics, one X poster had a great comparison!

after many, many years of the pommel horse, it only makes sense to finally make breakdancing an official Olympic sport pic.twitter.com/wfA9b44dRF — Joe (@joenahnah) July 28, 2024

Seems legit!

It should have been Cheerleading pic.twitter.com/uUk7nmE9fc — Cheer Whisperer (@HauseofHiss) July 23, 2024

That could actually be a serious sport. Cheerleading is a mix of dance and gymnastics, we can see that one happening. Especially if Breakdancing is in.

Here's a bit about how they'll judge from what I found. #Olympics breakdancing won't start until August 9th (women) and the men will start the next day. No points system, essentially it will be solo battles, best of three.



Music has been pre-chosen and cleared by the… https://t.co/cHYeegE65w pic.twitter.com/qdHnJcCsmS — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 27, 2024

We are a little sad there does not seem to be a point system like the other sports.

If you were going to be dumb and include breakdancing in the Olympics, you missed its popularity by about 30 years. — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) July 27, 2024

HA! Look, he has a point. If they wanted to add it, they probably should have done it when it was more popular. Do not get us wrong, we are gonna watch it, we just don't know if other people will. hahahaha!

Wait they added breakdancing to the Olympics hahahaha you shouldn’t get a medal for annoying me on the subway — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 27, 2024

*SNORT* If annoying us on the subway is the basis for Olympic SPorts we do not look forward to seeing peeing in the corner. EW!

Breakdancing and skateboarding as Olympic Sports? What next? Graffitiing? Hanging around the swings smoking your mum's cigs? SWEARING? — Chris Taylor (@christotaylo) July 27, 2024

We would watch a graffiti competition too ... we are not sure what that says about us but we would watch that.

Folks hate on this but embrace rhythmic gymnastics or figure skating. Sport can be art and vice versa https://t.co/O1jebp2Da5 — John R. Greenwood (@GreenwoodJohnR) July 28, 2024

He is not wrong. We think the reason breakdancing is getting a little more poking fun and stuff is mainly due to the way most breakdancers portray themselves. Gymnastics stars are quite serious about their artistry and we are not saying breakdancers could not be serious as well, but they are not generally portrayed as or present themselves as a serious sport.

While I think the inclusion of contemporary "activities" like breakdancing into the Olympics is bizarre I must admit I'm enjoying watching the ladies surfing. 🤙 — Agent Smart (@agentsmart) July 28, 2024

It is bizarre. We are still gonna watch it.

Breakin 24 Olympic Boogaloo — shannon (@sm_small) July 28, 2024

STEP UP 2024!

Come on. The Caterpillar/Worm is the pinnacle of human sporting endeavour. Followed by the helicopter — C (@MccoolCool11191) July 28, 2024

EL - OH - EL! The caterpillar in the breakdancing category should be judged like a triple axle in ice skating. They just need to have all the moves broken down to compare to other sports and it can take off.

Next on the floor is Corn Pop and Mouse, the iconic duo from Scranton with our first-ever COUPLES division in breakdancing. They will try to perform the Kid-N-Play move which is the equivalent of Keri Strugg landing her one-legged vault in 1996.

WE CAN'T WAIT!! Will you be watching it too?

