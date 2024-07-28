Summer Olympics About to Be LIT As BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport

Marketing Win: Athletic Brand Has Women Celebrating States That Blocked the Biden Harris...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:00 AM on July 28, 2024
AngieArtist

The Summer Olympics in Paris have already proven to be a tad bit wild as we told you with the controversial opening ceremony. If that was not enough they have also added a NEW sport to this year's Olympics: BREAKDANCING!

We have no clue how it is going to be judged but we are going to have to watch it. Will there be a mat like gymnastics and judo or will they just throw down some cardboard in a parking lot? Will each team have matching parachute pants and jackets? WE MUST KNOW!

We do not seem to be the only people wondering how all of this is going to go down.

HA! Well, now we hope they have the breakdancing name across the back of the windbreaker jackets or hoodies. How amazing would it be if someone has CORN POP plastered across their back while they do a head spin into a model pose?

This is just wild to us. We wonder who even started the process to try and get it to be a sport in the Olympics to start with. Were they just chilling watching gymnastics and a thought storm starts to rumble and they yell to anyone who will listen: 'WE NEED BREAKDANCING!'? LOLOL

Speaking of gymnastics, one X poster had a great comparison!

Seems legit!

That could actually be a serious sport. Cheerleading is a mix of dance and gymnastics, we can see that one happening. Especially if Breakdancing is in.

We are a little sad there does not seem to be a point system like the other sports.

HA! Look, he has a point. If they wanted to add it, they probably should have done it when it was more popular. Do not get us wrong, we are gonna watch it, we just don't know if other people will. hahahaha!

*SNORT* If annoying us on the subway is the basis for Olympic SPorts we do not look forward to seeing peeing in the corner. EW!

We would watch a graffiti competition too ... we are not sure what that says about us but we would watch that.

He is not wrong. We think the reason breakdancing is getting a little more poking fun and stuff is mainly due to the way most breakdancers portray themselves. Gymnastics stars are quite serious about their artistry and we are not saying breakdancers could not be serious as well, but they are not generally portrayed as or present themselves as a serious sport.

It is bizarre. We are still gonna watch it.

STEP UP 2024!

EL - OH - EL! The caterpillar in the breakdancing category should be judged like a triple axle in ice skating. They just need to have all the moves broken down to compare to other sports and it can take off.

Next on the floor is Corn Pop and Mouse, the iconic duo from Scranton with our first-ever COUPLES division in breakdancing. They will try to perform the Kid-N-Play move which is the equivalent of Keri Strugg landing her one-legged vault in 1996.

WE CAN'T WAIT!! Will you be watching it too?

