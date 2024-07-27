Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods

The 2024 Olympic Games are underway in Paris, and do you know who thought the opening ceremony was "imaginative, inventive and memorable"? Sen. Mitt Romney:

The @Paris2024 Opening Ceremony showcased the world’s most beautiful city. Imaginative, inventive and memorable. The performance by Celine Dion touched hearts. She epitomized the Olympic spirit with her determination, courage and incomparable talent. pic.twitter.com/5oRBPc9kgk — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 26, 2024

Which part of the opening ceremonies did you love the most: the Baal worship, the drag show, or the Satanic mockery of the Last Supper? https://t.co/CIMk5ic4ma — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 27, 2024

The opening ceremonies in Paris were such a hit, that the International Olympic Committee is hitting excerpts from it with DMCA takedown notices.

Criticize this the Olympics while you still can. It'll be hit by a DMCA copyright strike very shortly as the IOC is taking down any and all commentary on the subject that contains footage of the event. pic.twitter.com/QZEfrUgqte — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 27, 2024

This is overzealous application of DMCA. The law permits limited use of copyrighted material in special circumstances. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2024

Olympics DELETE their own YouTube video featuring last nights widely criticized Opening Ceremony.



It comes as the IOC has issued DCMA takedown requests to thousands of videos, critical of the Opening Ceremony on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/UmiozQo20Z — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 27, 2024

It turns out a lot of Christians were offended by what they saw as drag queens re-creating Leondardo DaVinci's "The Last Supper." Even Reuters reported on it. Michel Rose writes:

A parody of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous fresco 'The Last Supper' featuring drag queens in the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris has sparked fury among the Catholic church and far-right politicians, while supporters praised its message of tolerance. The unprecedented ceremony on the Seine River, which drew millions of viewers around the world, included a tableau celebrating the French capital's vibrant nightlife and reputation as a place of tolerance, pleasure and subversiveness.

Not so fast, there, Reuters. Even though the majority of the planet seems to have taken it for a parody of "The Last Supper," Community Notes suggest that it was a live version of "The Feast of the Gods" by Jan Harmensz Biljert. That would explain the guy in blue body paint with fruit covering up his junk — he was portraying Dionysus, the god of wine and theater. The Olympics left us with that image, at least:

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

It's nearly impossible to find a video of the opening ceremony now, even on the official Olympics YouTube channel. Still shots survive, though:

The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show.



The Olympics has gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/bLv3gXQXvz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2024

The Paris Olympic opening show was a full display of a brazen globalist occult woke ritualistic ceremony that was meant to mock and denigrate America, Christianity and family values pic.twitter.com/6qg67eq33o — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 27, 2024

This is the man responsible for turning the Paris Olympics into a Ru Paul’s Drag Race style spectacle.



Thomas Jolly, the ‘queer’ artistic director behind the Olympics opening and closing ceremony said he wanted “everyone to feel represented.” pic.twitter.com/d2DsvzS7mA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2024

I don't know who needs to hear this, but it's okay to desire normalcy in culture. You aren't the weird one for thinking what happened at the Olympics was ridiculous. Don't be afraid to say it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2024

It was so artistic and beautiful that the IOC is demanding that all video of the ceremony be deleted from the internet. At least Romney was lucky enough to experience it in person.

Sport turned into propaganda never looks good. Papa Smurf rolling in the fruit bowl is not appealing on any level. — Giles Rocholl Yorkshire Freelance Photographer UK (@GilesRocholl) July 26, 2024

We’re really wondering if this is related to the Olympics and what message or reflection it’s supposed to convey. — Alex Forbes (@AlexForbesUK) July 26, 2024

Actually this makes violence seem quite reasonable and even desirable. — Big Serge ☦️🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@witte_sergei) July 26, 2024

The extension of the gay Eurovision — Zmago J. Plemeniti (@ZmagoPlemeniti) July 26, 2024

Actually it made me turn off the TV. — Joana Cotar (@JoanaCotar) July 26, 2024

So don't take offense, Christians. It might have looked a lot like "The Last Supper," but it was supposed to look like this:

And there's some controversy over whether the drag queen in black had his junk out.

This particular moment from the Olympics occult opening ceremony hits different when you find out the guy in the black had his junk out. pic.twitter.com/np3KqySLY1 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 27, 2024

For people saying it’s not balls, I’ve spent HOURS going over the footage from every available angle, running it through filters, digitally enhancing and clarifying it, and comparing it with other French specimens to have a control set. It’s definitely balls. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 27, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised.

