Modern Nazis Triggered by Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

We're about to get shamed by two people who have no business shaming other people.

As we reported earlier, the International Olympic Committee deleted the YouTube video of its own opening ceremony and is issuing DMCA copyright claims against anyone who posts footage, getting them banned from X. We'd love to show you the videos Libs of TikTok posted, but they've all been taken down.

It wasn't a disgusting show … it was intended to show that people can live together without violence, according to the Olympics. It wasn't a blasphemous re-creation of "The Last Supper" featuring drag queens … it was a re-creation of the painting "The Feast of the Gods." Still, it upset a lot of Christians, and the IOC is making it disappear from the internet.

We wonder what all of France's Muslim newcomers thought. President Emmanuel Macron declared, "This is France!"

We're not sure … was this supposed to be Marie Antoinette's disembodied head singing?

If you disapproved of the ceremony, Mad Scientist Fat Albert Elie Mystal assumes you from middle America:

Rachel Bitcofer took it a step further, calling out the modern Nazis.

The modern Nazis once again conquered Paris, as the IOC is trying to memory-hole the entire thing.

Bonus:


***

Tags: FRANCE NAZIS OLYMPICS PARIS ELIE MYSTAL RACHEL BITECOFER

