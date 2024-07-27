Modern Nazis Triggered by Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

We're about to get shamed by two people who have no business shaming other people.

As we reported earlier, the International Olympic Committee deleted the YouTube video of its own opening ceremony and is issuing DMCA copyright claims against anyone who posts footage, getting them banned from X. We'd love to show you the videos Libs of TikTok posted, but they've all been taken down.

🚨 Breaking: @ClownWorld_'s account (with 2.5M followers) was locked due to sharing footage of the Paris Olympics #OpeningCeremony @elonmusk, @lindayaX, sharing short snippest falls within “fair use”. The Olympics Committee is trying to remove evidence of the disgusting show!

_ pic.twitter.com/PWgTxbsHCy — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 27, 2024

Did you get caught in the IOC's attempt to coverup their satanic open ceremony from X last night? They hit my X account with a DMCA takedown notice and X locked my account after I used a very short edit in a video. It was censorship, plain and simple and it violates the law. pic.twitter.com/NKNbnBm9fP — @amuse (@amuse) July 27, 2024

It wasn't a disgusting show … it was intended to show that people can live together without violence, according to the Olympics. It wasn't a blasphemous re-creation of "The Last Supper" featuring drag queens … it was a re-creation of the painting "The Feast of the Gods." Still, it upset a lot of Christians, and the IOC is making it disappear from the internet.

Sodom And Gomorrah Set To Host 2028 Olympics https://t.co/0r1sya0PbQ pic.twitter.com/bRKpAi3ECh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2024

We wonder what all of France's Muslim newcomers thought. President Emmanuel Macron declared, "This is France!"

This is France! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 26, 2024

Yep we all kinda noticed there bubby https://t.co/wya6XoetiW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 27, 2024

France sucks apparently — Caleb Bowman (@cabowbros) July 26, 2024

Aren't you embarrassed by this? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 26, 2024

We're not sure … was this supposed to be Marie Antoinette's disembodied head singing?

Putin: “The West are engaged in satanism.”



The West: “THATS A CONSPIRACY THEORY! WHY WOULD ANYONE THINK THAT!”



Also the West: pic.twitter.com/cutAY4Jh4k — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 26, 2024

If you disapproved of the ceremony, Mad Scientist Fat Albert Elie Mystal assumes you from middle America:

If I'm reading the reports right, it appears the French did some French shit and a bunch of middle-state American are like "WHAT THE HELL IS THIS?" while a bunch of coastal Americans are responding accurately with "It's France?" — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 27, 2024

Rachel Bitcofer took it a step further, calling out the modern Nazis.

I see our modern Nazis are as triggered by Paris as the original Nazis were. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥 (@RachelBitecofer) July 27, 2024

Really takes the bite out of it when you see who is calling you a Nazi for being disgusted by the Olympics opening ceremony. https://t.co/3eb7Wq59Ut pic.twitter.com/Gi38QLaN9I — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) July 27, 2024

Paris got more in common with Nazi Germany now than ever before — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) July 27, 2024

Do…do you know what happened to Paris? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 27, 2024

Democrats are triggered? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 27, 2024

I see history wasn't your strongest subject in school — Matty Harris (@MattyHarris20) July 27, 2024

I believe the Nazis enjoyed Paris 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ff3AWRMEKW — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) July 27, 2024

I’m pretty sure the Nazi’s quite enjoyed Paris, actually, I’m not sure why you’d claim they were triggered by it



Bet this sounded great in your head though — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 27, 2024

The balls hanging out the side of a man’s shorts was a bit much. — Sonia Martin (@SoniaMart331) July 27, 2024

Did the #Olympics delete all evidence of their opening ceremony because the guy pulled his balls out or was it another reason? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2024





Not gonna lie, I regret the sacrifices my family made to liberate France. — Patrick Johnson (@chickensith) July 27, 2024

The modern Nazis once again conquered Paris, as the IOC is trying to memory-hole the entire thing.

Bonus:





