Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate (Hint: It Wasn't Trump)

Johnathan Chait's bio says he is a writer for New York magazine, but Twitchy readers know he is one of the official water boys for the Democrats. He seems to have reprised that role of carrying water for the home team since Biden dropped out and is trying to make Harris look good while dumping on Trump Here is what he posted on X (Twitter) earlier:

Trump did not "agree" to a debate. He is pulling out of the agreed-to debate and counterproposing a different one on his terms. https://t.co/wqfPAoDQ6A — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 3, 2024

People would not let that stand without pushing back and boy did they push back! IT IS GLORIOUS!

Could someone let this guy know about Joe Biden not only pulling out of that second debate but ending his entire campaign? Seems he’s not aware? https://t.co/Jf5HPlTrHd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 3, 2024

He is aware, he is just so blinded by his bias he is pretending not to understand it. Chait could not let Mollie's post just stand he HAD to reply.

Yes, Biden has pulled out of the campaign, and Trump has pulled out of the debate. Trump has not "agreed" to a debate. He has pulled out and counterproposed. https://t.co/wvyQHk1gzY — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 3, 2024

What is so hard to understand here? Trump did not pull out of a debate with Harris because there was NEVER a debate with Haris scheduled. Now that she is the nominee, he is well within his boundaries to come to the table with amicable terms for that debate. This is not rocket science.

We would also like to point out that since Harris made such a big deal of Trump not wanting to keep the same terms with a new candidate and told him to 'man up', she should accept the terms he has proposed without question. 'Woman Up' if you will.

Fairly certain that Trump is still ready and eager to debate Biden, as per the agreed-to debate. https://t.co/1hpmXZNIVW — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) August 3, 2024

Maybe he should stick to the debate, with Biden as planned. I could watch that one. — Mary (@HollyBayMooBo) August 3, 2024

HA! Ok we would watch that one too! LOLOLOL

Did he agree to that debate with Kamala Harris? — Brad Bucher (@CountBracula) August 3, 2024

Didn’t Biden pull out of the debate? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2024

I just checked into this and found out that the original debate was scheduled to be against a completely different person? What happened here? https://t.co/5dSBJVpvvv — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 3, 2024

AMAZING. Do you mean Trump was scheduled to debate a person who is NOT Kamala? How did that happen? Isn't she the incumbent? Chait and his buddies are acting like she is ...

“Biden has pulled out of the entire campaign but the agreement to debate terms remains in effect and binding on Trump” is such a brain dead argument. https://t.co/6SyZFwIpbh — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 3, 2024

Brain dead is being polite, especially concerning Chait or Kamala!

Agreed-to debate with who, Jon? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 3, 2024

Who did he agree to debate? — Razor (@hale_razor) August 3, 2024

WHO? Who pulled out of the debate Jon? WHO WAS IT? We just imagine that going down like a bad episode of Law & Order with Chait across the table from various law enforcement and they keep asking WHO!?! WHO WAS IT!?!?! Chait breaks down in tears and admits the only person who pulled out of the debate was Biden. *Screen fades to black*

The End.

