Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate (Hint: It Wasn't Trump)

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:25 AM on August 03, 2024
Townhall Media

Johnathan Chait's bio says he is a writer for New York magazine, but Twitchy readers know he is one of the official water boys for the Democrats. He seems to have reprised that role of carrying water for the home team since Biden dropped out and is trying to make Harris look good while dumping on Trump Here is what he posted on X (Twitter) earlier:

People would not let that stand without pushing back and boy did they push back! IT IS GLORIOUS!

He is aware, he is just so blinded by his bias he is pretending not to understand it. Chait could not let Mollie's post just stand he HAD to reply.

What is so hard to understand here? Trump did not pull out of a debate with Harris because there was NEVER a debate with Haris scheduled. Now that she is the nominee, he is well within his boundaries to come to the table with amicable terms for that debate. This is not rocket science. 

We would also like to point out that since Harris made such a big deal of Trump not wanting to keep the same terms with a new candidate and told him to 'man up', she should accept the terms he has proposed without question. 'Woman Up' if you will.

HA! Ok we would watch that one too! LOLOLOL

AMAZING. Do you mean Trump was scheduled to debate a person who is NOT Kamala? How did that happen? Isn't she the incumbent? Chait and his buddies are acting like she is ...

Brain dead is being polite, especially concerning Chait or Kamala!

WHO? Who pulled out of the debate Jon? WHO WAS IT? We just imagine that going down like a bad episode of Law & Order with Chait across the table from various law enforcement and they keep asking WHO!?! WHO WAS IT!?!?! Chait breaks down in tears and admits the only person who pulled out of the debate was Biden. *Screen fades to black* 

The End. 

