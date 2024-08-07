Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist and Liberal Heads Explode

Twitchy readers already know Kamal Harris is a communist. We all know it and we are trying to expose her record and spread the word so we were static when we saw ELON MUSK just dropping that truth bomb. No matter what people think of him he has a widespread reach and SOMEBODY is going to read that and at least think about it.

Kamala is quite literally a communist.



She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes. https://t.co/XIS8HSbLbC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2024

YASSS!!!! He is spot on. That is what she wants and she does not even try to hide it. It made some liberals quite upset in his comments. It also brought out some strong conservative voices to try and hammer that point home.

If Trump doesn’t win this November, there’s no going back.



Register to vote & treat this election with the urgency it deserves.



If you live in Pennsylvania, connect with me.



We win PA = we win the White House. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 7, 2024

Scott is a treasure. He is correct. A Harris Presidency could change a lot and it could change it FAST. The crappy economy might become just another thing on a long list of what is going horribly wrong in our country.

“There’s a big difference between equality and equity,” Kamala Harris.



There’s also a big difference between someone who works their ass off to achieve something, and someone who doesn’t but feels entitled to get the same thing and who literally isn’t qualified… https://t.co/ycPdiic0Rs — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 7, 2024

We never knew Schnieder was conservative, but he seems to be leaning that way. If he keeps up all this common sense can we get SOME COPIES made from him, Richmeister? IYKYK *wink*

This dude who’s made hundreds of billions of dollars from a system rigged to let him make hundreds of billions of dollars is afraid he might lose a billion or two. Just ridiculous!!! https://t.co/s1wwM65tSb — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) August 7, 2024

Eh .. this writer makes WAY less than a billion and we are afraid of losing money too bro. Maybe read about what communism does to the working class and try again.

America’s communist phobia is unbelievable. 😂



Dude, no one in America is communist. Even Barney is capitalist in the standards of rest of the world. 😂 https://t.co/C91fHvBTXY — Hardeep Asrani (@HardeepAsrani) August 7, 2024

Is it really a phobia when she puts her views out there and they are COMMUNIST? As far as being afraid of her policies taking root and being put in place, Liberals must just skip history class and never read anything on their own except those porn books they claim people want to ban because the outcome of COMMUNIST LEADERS is NOT good for anyone except the leaders.

Elon Musk is a far right racist bigot who is spreading disinformation through the platform X https://t.co/vRsTzdXSmu — Yousuf Nazar (@YousufNazar) August 7, 2024

Bro seems to be mad Elon is telling the truth and showed the receipts.

Elon is the Oligarch? The Democrats just had a whole coup where they replaced a dude who was not polling well with a person who did not get a single vote, but sure Elon is an Oligarch ...

Equity means ensuring everyone is given a fair opportunity, rather than the same opportunity. As visualised below. It’s not communism pic.twitter.com/7yP7GI5REx — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 7, 2024

Tell us you do not understand how EQUITY actually works without telling us. See, what really happens is they would inflict harm upon the taller people until they were so far down they could not see over the fence either so everyone is equally miserable.

Elon is currently taking over Western politics and trying to install as America’s president a man who attacked the US Capitol and was previously aided and abetted in taking power by a hostile foreign enemy of the world and dictator. That man Elon wants to put in the White House… — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 7, 2024

That one was one of our favorite Liberal meltdowns. They can not face reality and it is hilarious. At the same time, it is kind of scary that so many people see open communist ideas and do not recognize them as such.

GET OUT AND VOTE GUYS! Talk to anyone who will listen and get them to vote as well. Unless they are a Democrat, then they can just not vote or maybe try to tell them Kamala is not LEFT ENOUGH and get them to go 3rd party. They will be fine too.

FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.

