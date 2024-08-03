John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad' and It Goes BAD

Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:00 PM on August 03, 2024
meme

Surprise, Surprise, another day another 'journalist' trying to bend themselves into a pretzel to protect Kamala Harris from herself.

This time it is John Harwood, you probably know him best from his time on CNN but he has been on several different networks, written for WSJ and NYT, and has a podcast. Basically, exactly the type of person you expect to be a 'journalist'.

ANYWAY ... He could not stand people making fun of how AWFUL Kamala is if she is off-script like her performance at the prisoner exchange. Our very one Grateful Calvin told you all about that and you can read that here.

Bro, it sounds like gibberish BECAUSE IT WAS GIBBERISH! We were not alone in letting Johnathan know he is being ridiculous.

YUP! That is what everyone who does not wear those special 'journalist' goggles sees anyway.

*SNORT* WE need to look him up, sounds like one of the greatest minds of our time. LOLOLOL

Honestly, Genie in a Bottle might make more sense. At least it gives clear instructions!

They only hire the best of the best to be Democrat suck-ups ... um, we mean 'journalists'!

We do not think for a second he thinks she does, he just wants to pretend she does so he can convince others that she does. They have to have Kamala be coherent and articulate because they just had a giant coup to replace the incoherent Biden and they have no other options at this point. She HAS to work out.

THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAYING!

It does indeed help the process. Oh well, this is what we have been given. We can only hope the actual Kamala like the one in that clip keeps getting pushed in front of the American people so they can see she is just as incoherent as Biden, but worse because while Biden was moving so far Left it was not even funny, Kamala is almost a Communist. 

Fight! Fight! Fight! Tell your friends to fight. It will take all of us to beat the Democrat 'Journalist' Machine. 

