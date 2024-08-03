John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad' and It Goes BAD

Surprise, Surprise, another day another 'journalist' trying to bend themselves into a pretzel to protect Kamala Harris from herself.

This time it is John Harwood, you probably know him best from his time on CNN but he has been on several different networks, written for WSJ and NYT, and has a podcast. Basically, exactly the type of person you expect to be a 'journalist'.

ANYWAY ... He could not stand people making fun of how AWFUL Kamala is if she is off-script like her performance at the prisoner exchange. Our very one Grateful Calvin told you all about that and you can read that here.

if you lack the ability to comprehend diplomacy - to comprehend cooperating with others rather than pure self-seeking - this might sound like gibberish to you https://t.co/AjqrpINURa — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 2, 2024

Bro, it sounds like gibberish BECAUSE IT WAS GIBBERISH! We were not alone in letting Johnathan know he is being ridiculous.

It’s absolute nonsense. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 2, 2024

Word Salad and Vegetable Lasagna, that's what everyone saw and heard. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 3, 2024

YUP! That is what everyone who does not wear those special 'journalist' goggles sees anyway.

This is so awesome. I think that she was quoting John Lilis, England’s Greatest One Armed Poet, and the author of “In Dillman’s Grove”, and “Pointy Birds”. — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) August 2, 2024

*SNORT* WE need to look him up, sounds like one of the greatest minds of our time. LOLOLOL

See?

She could say the lyrics to Genie in a Bottle, pausing between every few words, looking from one side to the other, nodding randomly with totally inconsistent inflection and they'd smugly insist you just don't understand its deeper, profound meaning as only they appreciate. https://t.co/LPJmKDuJzA — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 3, 2024

Honestly, Genie in a Bottle might make more sense. At least it gives clear instructions!

This is great. If you think what Harris said on the topic of diplomacy was nonsense, then you must hate diplomacy per se. Extremely convincing, as usual. https://t.co/N8hueDVXTP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 2, 2024

They only hire the best of the best to be Democrat suck-ups ... um, we mean 'journalists'!

Ok. But you can't possibly think Harris sounded coherent here. https://t.co/vYtapz1zj5 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 2, 2024

We do not think for a second he thinks she does, he just wants to pretend she does so he can convince others that she does. They have to have Kamala be coherent and articulate because they just had a giant coup to replace the incoherent Biden and they have no other options at this point. She HAS to work out.

John once worked as a journalist.



Now he's a full-time propagandist.



Pretty much the same thing https://t.co/PJwGunQVbe — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) August 3, 2024

THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SAYING!

Typically diplomacy works better when you can string together coherent thoughts. https://t.co/WD3tpwVYqP — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 2, 2024

It does indeed help the process. Oh well, this is what we have been given. We can only hope the actual Kamala like the one in that clip keeps getting pushed in front of the American people so they can see she is just as incoherent as Biden, but worse because while Biden was moving so far Left it was not even funny, Kamala is almost a Communist.

Fight! Fight! Fight! Tell your friends to fight. It will take all of us to beat the Democrat 'Journalist' Machine.

