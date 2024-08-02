This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on Prisoner Exchange

Kamala Harris has been the presumptive Democrat nominee for President for nearly two weeks now. She still has not taken a single question from the press. A press, by the way, that has been down on its knees (no pun intended) to praise and protect her. And she won't face any questions even from them.

Last night, she showed America why.

After a brief daytime appearance yesterday where Harris needed a podium and notes to deliver one sentence to the media and take no questions, late last night Harris and a clearly somnambulant Joe Biden visited the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews to welcome home Americans who were released by Russia in this week's massive prisoner exchange.

This should have been an easy win. While people may disagree on terms of the exchange, all Americans are happy whenever our citizens return home after being prisoners or hostages. All Kamala had to do was celebrate that fact and that result.

Instead, she went 'full Kamala' -- in the Tropic Thunder sense of that phrase -- delivering an extended speech so replete with word salad gibberish, we're not even sure Biden could understand her. Watch:

KAMALA — UNSCRIPTED FOR THE FIRST TIME:



"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy."



WHAT? pic.twitter.com/lxlhhG1xhT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow. We have no words (which is something we wish we could say about Harris).

But that's OK. Twitter had plenty of words in response to this verbal codswallop.

This woman has the IQ of a rock. https://t.co/KgRX7bNalh — Stephen Albright 🌲 (@realStephenAlb) August 2, 2024

Hey. We just said the same thing earlier this morning.

She is more mentally damaged than @joebiden is. @KamalaHarris https://t.co/cP3lk2dHQ4 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 2, 2024

We weren't sure Biden was even alive during this clip until he turned and looked at her in disbelief at what was coming out of her mouth hole. (Though, in fairness, that could have been the look of dementia, wondering where he was and who the person standing next to him was.)

“I don’t know what she just said and I don’t think she does either.” pic.twitter.com/JAc4GE8CF3 — J.M. Stevens 🥃 (@JmSteve755) August 2, 2024

LOL. Good one. And accurate.

She is beyond word salad. She is now churning out word slaw. https://t.co/Jg5wFKnY6i — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2024

Whatever the highest setting is on her word blender ('Gooify' maybe?), that is where her brain is permanently set.

She's a modern day Cicero, if Cicero huffed spray paint all his life. https://t.co/40t1RP3Rk4 — G (@stevensongs) August 2, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Oh my dear Lord https://t.co/4QkJ8ZVLN9 — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 2, 2024

Make it stop, Baby Jesus. Please, make it stop.

I really feel that the importance of Kamala’s candidacy is that it is Kamala and she is the candidate and the understanding of Kamala’s candidacy is important. https://t.co/PXsUl5OmwL — Magills (@magills_) August 2, 2024

A Venn diagram of her speeches would look like a Jackson Pollock painting.

Kamala without a teleprompter is just a slightly more alive version of Joe Biden https://t.co/f8vBzIGyMo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 2, 2024

Emphasis on slightly.

Democrats replaced a candidate who couldn’t string a coherent sentence together with dementia with a candidate who can’t string a coherent sentence together without dementia.



Lateral move at best. https://t.co/SmmiGgH5Vs — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) August 2, 2024

That's what most of the poll numbers seem to indicate (despite Republican's predilection to completely panic at the slightest movement at all in polling).

Keep letting this dingbat talk on camera all she wants. She’s like The Sphinx from Mystery Men, with her ridiculous droning. pic.twitter.com/fmtqy1DeIp — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 2, 2024

Nice pop culture callback there. A++++ for Deebs.

The media does not have enough sugar to coat this turd. 😂😂😂 — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) August 2, 2024

Oh, but they'll try.

This won't stop the media from trying to turn her into the most brilliant orator since MLK Jr. https://t.co/4noJHOK1TL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 2, 2024

And yet she still refuses to face the press. Even a fawning press. Probably because, if she does, there is a chance that someone (Peter Doocy, maybe) will ask her a real question. And then all hell will break loose when she tries to answer it.

What does that even mean? It sounds like a bunch of gobbly goop https://t.co/SwaitnKvVK — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) August 2, 2024

As the late, great Norm Macdonald would call it, 'Commie gobbledygook.'

This is why they script her and won’t let her talk much. The word salad is not delicious. https://t.co/XoWsJDa4sW — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) August 2, 2024

It is why her rallies are so short. It is why she needed a notebook yesterday simply to make a statement to the media and take no questions. It is why she, not Trump, is the one who is terrified of the debate stage.

Kamala the Philosopher is back — and living unburdened by what has been (he’s standing right there) https://t.co/ETvtHqNWz4 — Dylan Johnson (@RealDylanMO) August 2, 2024

She is unburdened by two brain cells to rub together is what she is.

This is why they want to keep her away from cameras. https://t.co/q4HVNeBQG9 — 🅹🅸🅼🅾🅼🅸🅲🆂™ (@jimomics) August 2, 2024

Exactamundo. Unless she has a script of what to say, her handlers will not allow her anywhere near a microphone. Frankly, we're a little shocked they allowed this brief, unscripted moment on the tarmac.

We feel your pain, Joe. We feel your pain.

This is the woman Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi kicked you out for. That's gotta suck to think about.

There’s a tremendous effort to tell me this person is inspiring and skilled, but this is 10 extemporaneous seconds on the easiest win possible. The question she faces (the only one she’s faced?) is basically “how do you feel about this good thing?” 🫠pic.twitter.com/j1ndSOjytc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 2, 2024

There is a natural disaster incoming for Democrats. Call it Hurricane Kammy. And no matter how many windows the media boards up, they can't protect themselves from it.

Trump really should challenge her to a debate immediately. Tomorrow. Any network. Any moderator.

Significance to the passage of time pic.twitter.com/I7xgBew78e — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 2, 2024

Profound words. Profound, meaningless words, jumbled together into utter incoherence.

That's our Kamala.

Let her speak.