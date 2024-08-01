Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions

We had proof of life of President Joe Biden on Thursday when he announced a prisoner exchange with Russia. We also learned from Catherine Herridge that a plea deal had been reached with the self-described architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack and two of his accomplices that would save them from execution.

Advertisement

So, what was presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris up to and what did she have to say about the prisoner exchange? We're not sure … RNC Research edited out whatever it was that Harris read directly from a binder that was set up for her. And we thought Karine Jean-Pierre was the worst offender when it came to reading from a binder.

Harris hasn't taken any questions from the press since she was crowned the nominee in a closed-door deal, and she didn't hang around to answer any on Thursday either.

Kamala — after spending 30+ minutes in her vehicle preparing — opens her binder to read prepared remarks in front of the press.



She hasn't taken a single question since she forced Biden off the ballot. pic.twitter.com/8iRFqn8lC5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

Kamala ignores questions after reading a very brief statement directly from her binder.



She hasn't taken a single question — no interviews nor press conferences — since she forced Biden off the ballot. pic.twitter.com/y3EdAXlVEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

This is her strategy. She is cosplaying as president while not having to do any of the actual work.



Scripted statements from a podium like she's giving a national address. The "I'm very serious" march off and salute before boarding the plane.



All of this is focus-grouped. https://t.co/b2nbMfLymn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2024

She sat in her SUV and waited while they set up a podium and a binder with a script and then she took no questions https://t.co/QayKDhH81n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2024





13 days and not one serious answer. Just rallies. — Government Zombie (@GovtZombie) August 1, 2024

Yup, and the media won’t turn on her. She and her team made a masterful bet that the media will hate Trump no matter what.



I hate it, but I respect the game. — Jason Patel (@JasonPatel13) August 1, 2024

As they say in the sales world, they’ve moved beyond the sale. — sg (@latteconsrtve) August 1, 2024

Bunker strategy the sequel — WeAreTrump 🇺🇸 (@djd198474780250) August 1, 2024

She plans to run a repeat of Biden’s 2020 campaign: hide and let corporate and legacy media run her campaign. She won’t take a single question until January 21, 2025. — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) August 1, 2024

"Vice President Harris, why have you flip-flopped on so many issues in the last week?"

For 3.75 years, many stories about unprepared she was, refused to read briefing books, staff quitting, and every responsibility given to her was flubbed - "incompetent" was the word



Until a month ago, they desperately wanted her off the ticket



Suddenly, she's Maggie Thatcher🙄 — Squiddy McCephalopod (@squiddy61) August 1, 2024

Her handlers have her on a short leash so her sound bites will ooze gravitas. — Ronald Vennell (@RonaldVennell) August 1, 2024

And the problem is it's going to work. The media is not going to challenge her in any meaningful way. And she'll never agree to a debate unless she gets the questions in advance from a friendly news organization. Which is pretty much all of them. — paledry (@paledry) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

Tight leash. Nothing off script. They know they are tiptoeing around land mines. — NoHoHank97 (@NHank97) August 1, 2024

She's wearing down fast. — Stef (@Steffiesaid) August 1, 2024

It was a nice honeymoon, but that seems to be coming to an end.

She is more scripted than Basement Joe. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) August 1, 2024

I have been saying she always wants the title, but she doesn’t want the job. She will never be prepared & she will never be able to debate Trump. She gladly took Biden’s job, but hasn’t answered any questions that are pertinent to the American public. It’s all glitz and glamour. — Hazel Eyes (@hazelbrunette) August 1, 2024

Have we not had enough of this — Cris Serrano (@cserrano125) August 1, 2024

She has the walk down like she's already president. It would be interesting to see her actually interact with the press. A real press that asks questions.

***