Olympic Boxing Travesty Shows What Biden-Harris Title IX Rewrite Means for American Girls
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and...
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD

Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 01, 2024
Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP

We had proof of life of President Joe Biden on Thursday when he announced a prisoner exchange with Russia. We also learned from Catherine Herridge that a plea deal had been reached with the self-described architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack and two of his accomplices that would save them from execution.

Advertisement

So, what was presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris up to and what did she have to say about the prisoner exchange? We're not sure … RNC Research edited out whatever it was that Harris read directly from a binder that was set up for her. And we thought Karine Jean-Pierre was the worst offender when it came to reading from a binder.

Harris hasn't taken any questions from the press since she was crowned the nominee in a closed-door deal, and she didn't hang around to answer any on Thursday either.

Recommended

He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


"Vice President Harris, why have you flip-flopped on so many issues in the last week?"

Advertisement

It was a nice honeymoon, but that seems to be coming to an end.

She has the walk down like she's already president. It would be interesting to see her actually interact with the press. A real press that asks questions.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RNC RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)
Amy Curtis
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
Brett T.
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves Office
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver) Amy Curtis
Advertisement