Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troubled'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Biden-Harris administration has finally agreed to a plea deal with the masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks. Two years ago, it was reported the death penalty was possibly 'off the table':

The details of the plea deal are not being made public (surprise, surprise) but the families of the 9/11 victims are not happy with this arrangement.

The post continues:

Via @bretteagleson “We need to know the extent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the 9/11 attacks.”“Our stance is clear: if a deal is tobe made, it must ensure that we obtain the vital evidence these individuals possess.”

Absolutely insane that they not only got a plea deal but that it took two decades to do it.

We don't disagree with this.

It's really a slap in the face to the families.

They sure did.

It should've been handled during the Bush years.

All of this.

