Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troubled'

The Biden-Harris administration has finally agreed to a plea deal with the masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks. Two years ago, it was reported the death penalty was possibly 'off the table':

Self-described architect of #9/11 attacks and two accomplices have reached a plea deal, according DoD.



Two years ago, we were among the first to report on the deep disappointment of some 9/11 families that the death could be penalty off the table. 👇pic.twitter.com/DLZH0ZM5AO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 31, 2024

The details of the plea deal are not being made public (surprise, surprise) but the families of the 9/11 victims are not happy with this arrangement.

9/11 Families Coalition “deeply troubled” by plea deal + demand transparency “Saudi Arabia’s involvement”



Via @bretteagleson “We need to know the extent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the 9/11 attacks.”



Via @bretteagleson “We need to know the extent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the 9/11 attacks.”“Our stance is clear: if a deal is tobe made, it must ensure that we obtain the vital evidence these individuals possess.”

Absolutely insane that they not only got a plea deal but that it took two decades to do it.

The only plea these animals should get is a chance to plead for a quick death. — jim palmer (@spiv) August 1, 2024

We don't disagree with this.

When I saw the plea deal, I cried for the family. I am so so sorry they are having to endure the injustice.

They won’t get the answers from an administration that will hand terrorists millions of dollars. — Bobbi Linn Mac (@BobbiLinnMac) August 1, 2024

It's really a slap in the face to the families.

Pretty sure the phrase goes “never forget” and our justice system forgot — Nates_space12 (@NatesSpace12) August 1, 2024

They sure did.

This administration can do nothing right. Obama and Trump should have hand this years ago, the right way. — thewedge.us🇺🇸 (@TheWedgeUS) August 1, 2024

It should've been handled during the Bush years.

Clearly this deal serves no one.



We have all accepted their guilt



We have all accepted that the government will keep some people in indefinite detention without trial



We have accepted that our government will see more federal death row inmates die of old age than execution https://t.co/QfdRnm7p75 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 1, 2024

