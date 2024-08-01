FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes

The Kamala Harris of 2020 is not the Kamala Harris of 2024. As she distances herself from her radical agenda (with an assist from the media). Here's an epic thread covering all of her -- um -- policy 'recalibrations' as she runs for President.
So grab some popcorn and a beverage of your choice, and take a seat:
I'm going to keep a running thread of issues that Kamala Harris has flip flopped on.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
2020: "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking"
2024: "Lol jk" pic.twitter.com/UtCSwn3wlW
Banning fracking.
2020: "I support a mandatory gun buyback program"— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
2024: "Akshully you can keep your guns😉" pic.twitter.com/dkpzRPUGcz
Gun control.
2018: Signed a letter urging senators to reject a request by the Trump admin to fund more border patrol agents.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
2024: Supports more border patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/NQGSA0Gjl3
As she pretends she wasn't the border czar for the last four years.
2019: "Lets eliminate" private health insurance.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
2024: "If you like it you can keep it." pic.twitter.com/TWo3aGPzvB
The Obamacare argument.
2020: "We need to look at police budgets"— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
2024: "She's actually tough on crime." pic.twitter.com/HCHXkWs6O7
Recommended
The Empress of 'defund the police.'
Flips on a federal jobs guarantee, which she co-sponsored in the senate. pic.twitter.com/hM9g9GWe4K— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024
She does all of this as if her videos and record aren't all over the internet.
Daily reminder that the Harris Campaign has made the political calculation that it's better to go with the "Kamala was just bulls***ing back in 2020" strategy to explain away her radical views. https://t.co/o2NUySYlcB— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 1, 2024
And it just might work if the GOP doesn't focus on the issues.
This is a good thread of Kamala’s flip flops https://t.co/7c8QMOhF99— GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) July 31, 2024
It sure is.
She is pulling an Obama https://t.co/IxtGCWCyNN— Jude ⚜️Geaux Tigers⚜️Trahan (@wooknponub) August 1, 2024
It worked in 2008 -- Obama ran more conservatively than McCain.
What does Kamala stand for? Seems she doesn't even know. https://t.co/ftQ7Os6cry— Barbara (@VickersB) August 1, 2024
Whatever gets her votes.
This thread is why the race issue is important.— Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) August 1, 2024
Not that her race matters. It doesn't in the least.
What matters is that she changes like a chameleon on literally everything, even her core campaign issues from 4 years ago.
Even her race.
She's a panderer and a fraud. https://t.co/aC2TyyQguz
Nailed it.
@ScottAdamsSays— Adam M.D. (@AdamDopamine) August 1, 2024
I wonder why Harris’ brainwashrs are focusing our attention on “weird”? https://t.co/jih22wpRTf
Total mystery.
Also democrats-— ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) July 31, 2024
'Trump has never endorsed or said that there is no question that he is in favor of Project 2025, and he has denounced it, but that just means he has plans to implement it.' https://t.co/6dXFj3QLlr
Yep.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member