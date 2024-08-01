President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...

FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file

The Kamala Harris of 2020 is not the Kamala Harris of 2024. As she distances herself from her radical agenda (with an assist from the media). Here's an epic thread covering all of her -- um -- policy 'recalibrations' as she runs for President.

Advertisement

So grab some popcorn and a beverage of your choice, and take a seat:

Banning fracking.

Gun control.

As she pretends she wasn't the border czar for the last four years.

The Obamacare argument.

Recommended

The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Empress of 'defund the police.'

She does all of this as if her videos and record aren't all over the internet.

And it just might work if the GOP doesn't focus on the issues.

It sure is.

It worked in 2008 -- Obama ran more conservatively than McCain.

Whatever gets her votes.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Total mystery.

Yep.

Tags: 2024 CAMPAIGN FLIP-FLOP KAMALA HARRIS THREAD 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
Brett T.
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves Office
Brett T.
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE Amy Curtis
Advertisement