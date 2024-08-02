Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of Kamala

People are beginning to notice that, despite all of the fake hype, media fluffing, and Harry Sisson tweeting 'WOW! OMG, GUYS! LOOK HOW GREAT KAMALA IS!', the blitz campaign to make Kamala Harris seem likable (not to mention a serious person) isn't gaining a lot of traction.

Advertisement

Sure, Harris has gotten a bump in the polls since her palace coup with Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama to kick Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, but the needle is not moving all that significantly. Maybe that's because Harris never went through a primary, no one ever voted for her, and the Democrats never bothered asking if anyone thought she should be a Presidential candidate.

Their attacks on the opposition aren't really working either, as no one outside of their rabid base believes that J.D. Vance is 'weird' (especially not compared to the people Democrats normally celebrate) and no one is all that offended that Donald Trump told the truth to a panel of black journalists this week.

Time to launch another prong of attack in 'Operation: Make Kamala Happen.'

The latest attempt by Democrats to give gravitas to their candidate who possesses none of her own is to turn to ... Republicans.

Yeah. That's not gonna work.

Yesterday, the Twitter account of the Democrat Party trotted out a new infographic with the words some Republicans have used to describe Harris in the past ('See? Even Republicans like her, America!').

The result was an epic face plant once Twitter got a look at some of those testimonials. Take a look:

These quotes speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/KznUujAUNW — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 1, 2024

LOL. What shining accolades. They all admitted that Harris is ... a person they know.

You might also notice that some of these quotes come from the worst Republicans in office, like James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, and Mitt Romney.

What? Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney weren't available?

Needless to say, Twitter was less than impressed.

"I am pleased to relay that with concentrated effort, I have found that I can stand to be around Kamala for very short periods of time." https://t.co/hCspX7ATDk — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 2, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Exactly.

There were many other tweets just like this one, demonstrating the desperation on display from The Democrats.

“I don’t remember any problems w her on the committee” is the equivalent of, “…. Yeah, I remember her, a solid C minus student… not stupid, more of a functioning midwit.” She’s the nominee because none of the more qualified candidates have the balls to challenge the DEI pick. https://t.co/2hSTNYkTUX — Mike Baker (@MBCompanyMan) August 2, 2024

"I don't remember any problems with her" is not exactly praise. https://t.co/N9Ux9rzweI — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2024

She has not once, in her entire career, physically attacked me. https://t.co/lw3B9wX63n — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 2, 2024

LOL. 'The vice president never once went apesh*t and clawed out my eyes. Five stars.'

'What can I say about Kamala that she hasn't said about herself.'



'Kamala is with-out-a doubt the Vice President of this great country.' https://t.co/I0C6B9xqwq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

We even fact-checked that second quote and it turns out to be 100 percent true. Well done, Democrats.

It’s like when you’re told as a child to say something nice to the kid you keep fighting with…

“I like your… socks.. kind of” — republicratics (@republicratics) August 1, 2024

“She seems to shower often enough.” — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) August 2, 2024

She doesn't usually smell up the room ... too much.

These quotes speak for themselves.



"He always pays his bill...We haven't had to call the police yet"

- Barista at Sunny's coffee shop



"We have no record of him being on our Most Wanted List"

- FBI



"Meh"

- Sunny's Wife https://t.co/8MJuE5qNMS — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 2, 2024

We. Are. Dying.

You have to imagine how long some DNC interns were tasked with searching the internet for any evidence of Republicans saying nice things about Harris. This was the best they could come up with.

They scoured through years of comments about Kamala Harris to find the five highest bits of praise she’s ever received, and “I don’t remember any problems with her” made the cut. https://t.co/WRLaGPsReO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 2, 2024

They couldn't even find anyone saying, 'She tries hard,' LOL. (Probably because, by all reports of how little Harris pays attention to her briefings, everyone knows that she doesn't even do that.)

What you write when someone asks you for a blurb for the back cover but you didn't like the book https://t.co/5QXcUImH7K — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

'This book has a lot of pages. Pages that likely were written by the person whose name is on the cover.'

They sound like the kind of things people say in team-building exercises when they are asked to compliment someone they don’t like https://t.co/DQXIAbP8Vx — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 2, 2024

BINGO. Or a performance review of someone who you want to fire, but you know HR won't let you.

HAHAHAHA.

Is this an attempt at satire? That’s the best they can find. https://t.co/7lGwmSqqOA — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 2, 2024

As always with The Democrats, any satire you find is purely unintentional.

I say hello to my dog every day. Doesn’t mean he’s qualified to be POTUS ffs 😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/btX2tnfpn1 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 2, 2024

We have not met this particular dog, but we can still unequivocally say that he is far more qualified to be President than Harris.

This is hilarious, especially the Rubio quote. https://t.co/76bIFDerFu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 1, 2024

"She's always had a good head for politics"



Mayor Willie Brown — Dr. Literaleigh A Pheline 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Sarcasmcat24) August 1, 2024

Yikes, LOL. (Hey, she said it, we didn't.)

who approved this lmao — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

It would be hilarious if Harris approved it herself. And, given her narcissism, she just might have.

“I can confirm that she worked here from January 2017 to January 2021.”



That’s what these all say, ya dumb nerds. — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) August 2, 2024

Harris is indeed a real person who actually exists (we think).

The saddest part of this whole tweet is that yes. Yes, they did try.

This election is going to be close. All Presidential elections in America are. Even if the Democrats nominated an inert rock, the election would be close.

But based on these quotes The Democrats came up with, we're not entirely convinced that they haven't nominated a rock.

Keep up the great work, Dems.