Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media Questions

Hello 'Pot Meet Kettle' was the first thing that popped into our heads when we saw this insane post from Barbra Streisand.

Why does the press let Donald Trump get away with not answering their questions? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 10, 2024

Look, we know Streisand is a Left-wing nutter so we are not surprised she is doing all she can to help Kamala, but to make THAT statement means she is either bat snot crazy or she is just lying for fun at this point. Maybe it is BOTH!

This kids is the definition of being delusional. Or just stupid. Either will do. https://t.co/Qg2Lr4khvK — Garrett Swafford (@GSwafford_96) August 10, 2024

Again, probably BOTH!

Babs, you really should have stopped tonight after your third box of wine.



Now, you're just embarrassing yourself. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 10, 2024

Our very own Grateful Calvin decided to let her know she went a bit far, even for being a known Leftist Nut-bomb.

Why don't you get Kamala to answer this one? pic.twitter.com/4q1FZ5EOsn — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) August 10, 2024

YES! She answers nothing even when asked directly. Kamala is doing everything she can to not speak to the press. Give her team credit, they know the more she speaks without a script the worse it will get for her so they are making sure she is not in those situations but Barbra needs to get a grip! Of the 2 candidates, one of them OBVIOUSLY talks to the press and answers directly more than the other.

She might be talking to them behind closed doors and making plans and deals for even more biased coverage, but she is NOT talking to them in front of the American public that is for certain.

Oh by the time you guys read this it will be early Saturday morning so there is plenty of time for Kamala to come up with something really stupid, like 'We exist in the context' or something stupid like that.

Is your nose that big and your mind so numb that you didn’t see and hear him hold an unscripted press conference at his home catering to both sides of reporters for well over an hour? What is wrong with you? You don’t have to like him but you also don’t have to lie about him. — PurplePhoenix (@purplephoenix68) August 10, 2024

*Snort* All true. We say this as a writer with a big nose. Like recognizes like. Not all of us with big noses are big fat liars though! LOLOLOLOL

Hahahahaha!!!



He spent 70 minutes answering questions yesterday.



Kamala has not answered any questions. She needed to check her notes when responding to Palestinian supporters calling her out.



You are not a serious person. — Ginny (@ginkates) August 10, 2024

Trump just had a 90 minute Press conference, genius. — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) August 10, 2024

BINGO!

This is what someone says when they've been gaslighted by the MSM in their Hollywood-bubbled echo chamber for the last decade. #GlueSniffers — Matthew Hedstrom (@Alpha_Omega123) August 10, 2024

YUP! Echo-chamber is a perfect description!

Why doesn't the press ask policy questions of KAmala. — Amen Oneill (@oneil_alen) August 10, 2024

Because they are in the tank for her and know she is awful at it.

Did the Babylon Bee hack this account 🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 10, 2024

Hollywood Leftists have gone so far Left that the writers at Babylon Bee probably need a raise because it is hard to come up with satire that is funnier than real life in 2024.

Don’t smoke crack kids! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) August 10, 2024

LOL! Very good advice though.

Wrong name...

VP Harris has NOT HELD A SINGLE PRESSER for 18 days. She barely addressed the press prior to her Elevation, without a SINGLE DEM vote, to Nominee.

Put the pancakes down Babs. https://t.co/aeikYyeAW0 — 🐰🇺🇸Annie Loves Covfefe🇺🇸🐰 (@4annegs) August 10, 2024

Nice try! Kamala Harris has not a had a press conference since the initiated the coup on Joe Biden. I love the deflection though. https://t.co/pAPpkoaJ7M — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) August 10, 2024

FACTS!

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/5ez7wp6LMc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2024

Ted Cruz brings the short and sweet heat to the table.

Barbra, be real. Trump has talked to the press more than most people would given the way they treat him and you have the NERVE to pretend Kamala has answered a single question? The lady does not even have POLICY positions listed on her campaign website, much less say what she stands for out loud in front of a journalist without reading a scripted response!

