Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media Questions

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:55 PM on August 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Hello 'Pot Meet Kettle' was the first thing that popped into our heads when we saw this insane post from Barbra Streisand.

Look, we know Streisand is a Left-wing nutter so we are not surprised she is doing all she can to help Kamala, but to make THAT statement means she is either bat snot crazy or she is just lying for fun at this point. Maybe it is BOTH!

Again, probably BOTH!

Our very own Grateful Calvin decided to let her know she went a bit far, even for being a known Leftist Nut-bomb.

YES! She answers nothing even when asked directly. Kamala is doing everything she can to not speak to the press. Give her team credit, they know the more she speaks without a script the worse it will get for her so they are making sure she is not in those situations but Barbra needs to get a grip! Of the 2 candidates, one of them OBVIOUSLY talks to the press and answers directly more than the other.

She might be talking to them behind closed doors and making plans and deals for even more biased coverage, but she is NOT talking to them in front of the American public that is for certain.

Oh by the time you guys read this it will be early Saturday morning so there is plenty of time for Kamala to come up with something really stupid, like 'We exist in the context' or something stupid like that.

*Snort* All true. We say this as a writer with a big nose. Like recognizes like. Not all of us with big noses are big fat liars though! LOLOLOLOL

BINGO!

YUP! Echo-chamber is a perfect description!

Because they are in the tank for her and know she is awful at it.

Hollywood Leftists have gone so far Left that the writers at Babylon Bee probably need a raise because it is hard to come up with satire that is funnier than real life in 2024.

LOL! Very good advice though.

FACTS!

Ted Cruz brings the short and sweet heat to the table.

Barbra, be real. Trump has talked to the press more than most people would given the way they treat him and you have the NERVE to pretend Kamala has answered a single question? The lady does not even have POLICY positions listed on her campaign website, much less say what she stands for out loud in front of a journalist without reading a scripted response!

=================================================================
RELATED: Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb About Kamala Being a Communist
John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad'
Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate
BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport
==================================================================

