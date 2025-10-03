FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against Trump

Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:31 AM on October 03, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are feigning outrage over President Donald Trump sharing ‘racist’ sombrero-themed AI-generated videos making fun of Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats. It’s time to remind ‘journalists’ that just months ago, they were helping their Democrat Party push a failed TACO-themed meme campaign against Trump that featured him as an AI-generated chicken. Yes, they’re shameless hypocrites.

Advertisement

Here's CNN's take. (WATCH)

Because the left can not meme.

Wait, did CNN warn its viewers that the Trump chicken was AI-generated? How irresponsible!

No, he didn’t dress as a chicken. But there are plenty of turkeys at CNN and the DNC.

It wasn’t a grassroots campaign, and undoubtedly the Democrats spent a considerable amount of money trying to make it happen. It failed miserably, of course.

Advertisement

The Hakeem Jeffries sombrero memes originated organically, and Trump simply reposted those memes he found online. They’re funny because they’re true by linking Democrats to their unbreakable loyalty to illegal aliens. Focusing on truth explains why the Democrats’ meme attempts always fail.

