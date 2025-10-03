FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against Trump

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are feigning outrage over President Donald Trump sharing ‘racist’ sombrero-themed AI-generated videos making fun of Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats. It’s time to remind ‘journalists’ that just months ago, they were helping their Democrat Party push a failed TACO-themed meme campaign against Trump that featured him as an AI-generated chicken. Yes, they’re shameless hypocrites.

Here's CNN's take. (WATCH)

CNN absolutely loved Democrats ‘trolling’ and 'taunting' Trump with a taco truck in DC. pic.twitter.com/HdahcZiFPc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

This was from June when they were calling him TACO trump. Didn’t take off because they can’t meme and Trump didn’t cry about it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

And it wasn’t funny. — Cameron (@ca50940819) October 3, 2025

Because the left can not meme.

Wait, did CNN warn its viewers that the Trump chicken was AI-generated? How irresponsible!

.@CNN is that image of Trump in a chicken suit AI?? OMG. pic.twitter.com/E4PpQ8BYdy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Boy, what hypocrites! They can dish it out, but run crying racism when they get a taste of their own medicine! — Cinlu (@cinluiverson) October 2, 2025

Wait, he didn't wear the chicken suit?! — Leon Bober iii (@606R3) October 2, 2025

No, he didn’t dress as a chicken. But there are plenty of turkeys at CNN and the DNC.

It wasn’t a grassroots campaign, and undoubtedly the Democrats spent a considerable amount of money trying to make it happen. It failed miserably, of course.

Think about This

Democrats have to spend a bunch of money to try and accomplish anything that's absolutely free for normal people.



It's hard to imagine someone bought an entire food truck to beat someone who posted a meme for free. — JP (@J_P1776) October 2, 2025

And therein lies their huge problem, they only deem something racist when they are reporting on their opponents, yet feel all is perfectly acceptable when they gaslight their opponents to try to score points. You overplayed your hand and now you are screwed. And it's glorious. — Dave Mucci (@Dmucci121) October 2, 2025

The difference is the sense of humor on the right vs that on the left. We can laugh at ourselves. They, apparently, cannot. When you laugh with someone poking fun at you, it disarms the message. Hakeem needs to learn that. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) October 2, 2025

there's truth in humor. they don't get that. its funny when ITS TRUE. — ann smith (@annsmit23978141) October 2, 2025

The Hakeem Jeffries sombrero memes originated organically, and Trump simply reposted those memes he found online. They’re funny because they’re true by linking Democrats to their unbreakable loyalty to illegal aliens. Focusing on truth explains why the Democrats’ meme attempts always fail.

