Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and...
‘Healthcare for EVERYBODY!’: Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's...
Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspirator...
Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer...
The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains
The 'Schumer Shutdown' Meltdown Continues! Chuck's STILL Fuming About Trump's Meme and Cas...
VIP
Schumer Shutdown Looms: Democrat Chuck Schumer Needs to Listen to His Much Wiser...
The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After...
VIP
Florida’s Unapologetic Glory: Grady Judd’s Wit, DeSantis’ Leadership, and the Sunshine Sta...
Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Trans...
Prolific Liar Randi Weingarten’s Paperclip Stunt: Peak Hypocrisy from Education’s Chief Au...
Joe Walsh’s Hypocritical Flip: From Tea Party Star to Lying ‘Never Trump’ Twitter...
Ep. 1: ICE Protesters Go Nude, Leftist TERRORISM Hits New Highs, and...British Incest?
‘Say It To My Face!’ Hakeem Jeffries Screams at Trump Over Sombrero Parody...

CNN's Abby Phillip Tortures Fellow Dem Hakeem Jeffries by Forcing Him to Watch a Trump Sombrero Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 AM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It was a terrible Taco Tuesday for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. President Donald Trump has focused on Democrats forcing the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government by using memes. A video featuring Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero was deployed by Trump to show that Democrats are demanding taxpayers cover healthcare for illegal aliens and have no qualms about shutting down the government to get it. The humiliation keeps piling up for Jeffries. We don’t think anyone expected that fellow Democrat Abby Phillip of CNN would kick Jeffries in his frijoles while he was down. But that’s what she did.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

HUMILIATING on-air moment for Hakeem Jeffries as CNN’s Abby Phillip forces him to watch President Trump troll him.

She probably thought this would help his case…it did not.Mariachi bands. 

Sombreros. Trump 2028 hats. Just brutal.

“You may have seen this. I mean, President Trump, just moments ago, posted pictures from your meeting in the Oval Office where he, I guess, apparently tried to hand you Trump 2028 hats.”

“Then he posted ANOTHER video, an AI video of you in a sombrero, once again. This time he’s in the background. The audience can see it there, as a mariachi band.”

“I mean, I think the question I have for you is, do you think that this is even a White House, a president that cares to negotiate in good faith at all?”

“Because it sounds like this meeting that you had this week has only resulted in trolling, and not in any serious conversations.”

This is so hilariously humiliating for Jeffries. (WATCH)

Recommended

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
Eric V.
Advertisement

Phillip is a fellow Democrat. What did Jeffries do to tick her off? We don’t care. It was great!

Here’s the latest parody video, plus some memes and comments. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Advertisement

All he had to do was laugh it off. His anger and resistance to it only egged meme-makers on. Like Elizabeth Warren being unable to shake Pocahontas, Jeffries will be dogged by sombrero and mustache memes the rest of his life.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum
Eric V.
Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspiratorial WHCA
Warren Squire
‘Healthcare for EVERYBODY!’: Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains
Eric V.
Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer Shutdown
Doug P.
Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and Strive For
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After Hegseth/Trump Tantrum Eric V.
Advertisement