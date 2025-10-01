CNN's Abby Phillip Tortures Fellow Dem Hakeem Jeffries by Forcing Him to Watch a Trump Sombrero Video

It was a terrible Taco Tuesday for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. President Donald Trump has focused on Democrats forcing the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government by using memes. A video featuring Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero was deployed by Trump to show that Democrats are demanding taxpayers cover healthcare for illegal aliens and have no qualms about shutting down the government to get it. The humiliation keeps piling up for Jeffries. We don’t think anyone expected that fellow Democrat Abby Phillip of CNN would kick Jeffries in his frijoles while he was down. But that’s what she did.

HUMILIATING on-air moment for Hakeem Jeffries as CNN’s Abby Phillip forces him to watch President Trump troll him. She probably thought this would help his case…it did not.Mariachi bands. Sombreros. Trump 2028 hats. Just brutal. “You may have seen this. I mean, President Trump, just moments ago, posted pictures from your meeting in the Oval Office where he, I guess, apparently tried to hand you Trump 2028 hats.” “Then he posted ANOTHER video, an AI video of you in a sombrero, once again. This time he’s in the background. The audience can see it there, as a mariachi band.” “I mean, I think the question I have for you is, do you think that this is even a White House, a president that cares to negotiate in good faith at all?” “Because it sounds like this meeting that you had this week has only resulted in trolling, and not in any serious conversations.”

“You may have seen this. I mean, President… pic.twitter.com/5uoYgwqrgz — Overton (@overton_news) October 1, 2025

How can he not laugh at that? It’s so hilarious — Maximus Decimus Maridius (@KevinKi20652461) October 1, 2025

“You may have seen this…”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JVmitten (@JVmitten) October 1, 2025

She basically clowned him for being mocked — Bit_RomRom (@Christo1919211) October 1, 2025

Phillip is a fellow Democrat. What did Jeffries do to tick her off? We don’t care. It was great!

Here’s the latest parody video, plus some memes and comments. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Brilliant. We're in the Golden Age of memes. 💀👏pic.twitter.com/U5GjiXiKEL — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 1, 2025

This is so funny I can’t stand it…!!!! Stop, I can’t take any more! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JVmitten (@JVmitten) October 1, 2025

We are blessed to live in this timeline — EndangeredMises (@Endangered97293) October 1, 2025

I, as an American of Mexican descent find this to be so completely rac… nah… it was funny as hell! — Veronica Lyn (@Swedest_Thing) October 1, 2025

I feel bad for him at this point. This meme will be all anyone remembers of him. He should just own it and fire back. — Jim Aylward (@drawlya) October 1, 2025

All he had to do was laugh it off. His anger and resistance to it only egged meme-makers on. Like Elizabeth Warren being unable to shake Pocahontas, Jeffries will be dogged by sombrero and mustache memes the rest of his life.

