Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He Ends Schumer Shutdown

Hats off to Vice President JD Vance! On Wednesday, he offered a major concession during the Schumer Shutdown standoff. He said he spoke with President Donald Trump and is offering to end all sombrero meme videos if Hakeem Jeffries helps end the Democrat-caused shutdown.

🚨 LMFAO! JD Vance just responded to Hakeem Jeffries being offended by Trump's memes



"I will tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make a solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes WILL stop!"



"I've talked to the President about that." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DkJy5t5ooe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

Until then, add another juan! pic.twitter.com/jnRY8WaMJc — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) October 1, 2025

Wow, how high can that stack of sombreros go?

Of course, Trump and Vance can stop themselves from making more sombrero memes and videos. MAGA, on the other hand…

Let's be honest. The sombrero isn't going to stop. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 1, 2025

Yep, the sombrero is cemented on. — TVARZAN400 (@TVarzan400) October 1, 2025

That sombrero is never leaving Jeffries’s head for the rest of his political life.

Vance also weighed in on Jeffries and ‘journalists’ falsely labeling the sombrero videos and memes as ‘racist.’ He even joked about ‘news’ networks warning their scant viewers that the image was fake. (READ)

JD VANCE: "On the sombrero thing, Hakeem Jeffries said it was 'racist.' I honestly don't even know what that means." "Like, is he a Mexican-American that is offended by having a sombrero meme?" "I saw one of the major TV stations put the meme up and say 'this is AI generated,' and he had the curly, animated mustache too" "Do you not realize that the American people recognize he did not actually come to the White House wearing a sombrero and a black, curly, animated mustache? Give the country a little bit of credit!"

Here are Vance’s comments. (WATCH)

🚨 JD VANCE: "On the sombrero thing, Hakeem Jeffries said it was 'racist.' I honestly don't even know what that means."



"Like, is he a Mexican-American that is offended by having a sombrero meme?" 🤣



"I saw one of the major TV stations put the meme up and say 'this is AI… pic.twitter.com/V7bjKqeF2z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

Is it possible to be racist by calling a black man Mexican? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 1, 2025

LOL 😂



I cannot believe they are running to head first into this troll.



It’s incredible. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 1, 2025

It’s more a humor thing obviously. The left doesn’t understand humor due to their low level

Of common sense. — 𝚄𝚗𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚝 (@UnknownPatri0t) October 1, 2025

After ten years, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats still don’t know how to deal with Trump’s humor. Because they simply can’t take a joke. Keep those sombreros coming!

