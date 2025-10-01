Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, But His Company's Name...
Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He Ends Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Hats off to Vice President JD Vance! On Wednesday, he offered a major concession during the Schumer Shutdown standoff. He said he spoke with President Donald Trump and is offering to end all sombrero meme videos if Hakeem Jeffries helps end the Democrat-caused shutdown.

Start here. (READ)

Wow, how high can that stack of sombreros go?

Of course, Trump and Vance can stop themselves from making more sombrero memes and videos. MAGA, on the other hand…

That sombrero is never leaving Jeffries’s head for the rest of his political life.

Vance also weighed in on Jeffries and ‘journalists’ falsely labeling the sombrero videos and memes as ‘racist.’ He even joked about ‘news’ networks warning their scant viewers that the image was fake. (READ)

JD VANCE: "On the sombrero thing, Hakeem Jeffries said it was 'racist.' I honestly don't even know what that means."

"Like, is he a Mexican-American that is offended by having a sombrero meme?" "I saw one of the major TV stations put the meme up and say 'this is AI generated,' and he had the curly, animated mustache too"

"Do you not realize that the American people recognize he did not actually come to the White House wearing a sombrero and a black, curly, animated mustache? Give the country a little bit of credit!" 

Here are Vance’s comments. (WATCH)

After ten years, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats still don’t know how to deal with Trump’s humor. Because they simply can’t take a joke. Keep those sombreros coming!

