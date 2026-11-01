Uncontrolled LOON Cenk Uygur Hits Rock BOTTOM Attacking Black Americans in RACIST AF Halloween Post

Cenk Uygur spent Halloween night cooking up the most progressive costume idea imaginable: a black guy wrapped in an Israeli flag who just runs around calling everyone an antisemite. That’s the peak of comedy from the host of The Young Turks — racially profiling Van Jones as the living embodiment of an AIPAC donor while pretending it’s a clever gotcha.

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The same guy who used to lecture the internet about microaggressions and punching down suddenly discovered that the funniest possible joke is “if you’re Black, just dress like the Jew lobby.”

It’s the kind of bit that only works if you’ve spent so long marinating in one obsessive foreign-policy grudge that you’ve lost the ability to hear how it sounds out loud. And of course he capped it with the obligatory “Happy Halloween, except for the guy who took the AIPAC money” closer, because subtlety died somewhere around the 400th time Cenk explained why every disagreement is actually a Zionist conspiracy.

If he were trying to make things worse with black voters for Abdul El-Sayed, the toad succeeded.

If you're black, I have the easiest Halloween costume for you. Wrap an Israeli flag around you, and just start calling everyone you see an antisemite. Voila, you're @VanJones68. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 31, 2026

Yeah, it's bad.

Happy Halloween, everyone! 🎃 Except Van, because he already got a treat from AIPAC. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 31, 2026

We got nothin'.

Luckily X had a whole lot.

Abdul El-Sayed and his allies are taking the mask off and going full racist against Black Americans https://t.co/A78MycAn3L — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 1, 2026

Guess they've given up on the black vote.

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 My god you’re a racist moron — David Weissman ✡️🇺🇸 (@DavidMWeissman) October 31, 2026

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 There’s something wrong with you… — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 31, 2026

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 If you're black, you should know that Cenk's grandparents were first cousins. If you're black, and live in Michigan, don't vote for Abdul El-Sayed. In what universe did you think this post would be a good idea after a week of your recycled 2024 ad being a problem for lil Abdul? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 31, 2026

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 Jesus you can’t help yourself, you really are an uncontrolled lunatic — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟧 (@MikeGinsberg6) November 1, 2026

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 Cenk, do you ever have thoughts that don't involve Israel? — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) November 1, 2026

If he does, we're not sure we want to know what else goes on in that scary brain.

@cenkuygur @VanJones68 Fat, antisemitic, and racist is no way to go through life, son. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) November 1, 2026

Oof.

This message is sponsored by Abdul for Senate. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 1, 2026

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And oof again.

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