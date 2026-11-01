DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Uncontrolled LOON Cenk Uygur Hits Rock BOTTOM Attacking Black Americans in RACIST AF Halloween Post

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 01, 2026 8:50 AM
Advertisement
Uncontrolled LOON Cenk Uygur Hits Rock BOTTOM Attacking Black Americans in RACIST AF Halloween Post
Sam J. - Twitchy

Cenk Uygur spent Halloween night cooking up the most progressive costume idea imaginable: a black guy wrapped in an Israeli flag who just runs around calling everyone an antisemite. That’s the peak of comedy from the host of The Young Turks — racially profiling Van Jones as the living embodiment of an AIPAC donor while pretending it’s a clever gotcha. 

Advertisement

The same guy who used to lecture the internet about microaggressions and punching down suddenly discovered that the funniest possible joke is “if you’re Black, just dress like the Jew lobby.” 

It’s the kind of bit that only works if you’ve spent so long marinating in one obsessive foreign-policy grudge that you’ve lost the ability to hear how it sounds out loud. And of course he capped it with the obligatory “Happy Halloween, except for the guy who took the AIPAC money” closer, because subtlety died somewhere around the 400th time Cenk explained why every disagreement is actually a Zionist conspiracy.

If he were trying to make things worse with black voters for Abdul El-Sayed, the toad succeeded.

Yeah, it's bad.

We got nothin'.

Luckily X had a whole lot. 

Recommended
Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker BOOM: Pete Hegseth’s Dad Tells Little Man Abdul El-Sayed to Take ALL the Seats in 2 EPIC Pic-Posts Sam J.
Advertisement

Guess they've given up on the black vote.

If he does, we're not sure we want to know what else goes on in that scary brain.

Oof.

Advertisement

And oof again.

============================================================

Related:

*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan Gets Absolutely WORKED Picking Fight With Neera Tanden Over Abdul 'Elf'-Sayed

Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

WATCH Al Sharpton's Face As MS NOW Has to Report That Trump's Economy Is ROARING Before Midterms

BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | BLACK LIVES MATTER | ISRAEL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive)

Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive)

Aaron Walker
BOOM: Pete Hegseth’s Dad Tells Little Man Abdul El-Sayed to Take ALL the Seats in 2 EPIC Pic-Posts

BOOM: Pete Hegseth’s Dad Tells Little Man Abdul El-Sayed to Take ALL the Seats in 2 EPIC Pic-Posts

Sam J.
Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash

Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos