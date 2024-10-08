BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern

Let's have another check-in on how Kamala Harris's 'media blitz' is going, shall we?

First, the installed Democrat presidential nominee who no one voted for went on 60 Minutes, and even though CBS News deceptively edited the interview for air, she still embarrassed herself on any number of topics, including Israel, the border, taxes, and more.

Next up was The View. On that show, sitting Vice President Harris -- who continually tries to sell herself as the 'change' candidate with slogans like 'A New Way Forward' -- proudly announced that she would have done nothing different from Joe Biden if she had the chance.

OOF.

When she appeared on Stephen Colbert's show for some more fluff, Harris spewed out a word salad so inane, people were having a difficult time even figuring out what she was saying.

Just a gangbusters media tour there, Kammy!

Harris still had to face one more slo-pitch softball though, from internationally renowned journalist ... Howard Stern?

Well, guess how that went? Take a look:

Kamala Harris tells Howard Stern that Trump doesn’t care about American’s needs



Yet she is only giving $750 dollars to Hurricane Helene victims while giving $160 mill to Lebanon



She claims we need to secure our country yet has had the border open for nearly 4 years pic.twitter.com/tSBPt3DJiX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 8, 2024

Our favorite part was when she said, 'I can be much more articulate than what I am going to say.'

LOL. There's a meme for that:

Yeah, we don't think you can be more articulate. Nice try, though.

What followed that introduction was a litany of lies that Hernandez details above, but let's recap:

Strength vs. Weakness: America's enemies are laughing at us

America's enemies are laughing at us Trump puts himself first: Democrats' rhetoric inspired two assassins to try to kill him, but Trump is still running

Democrats' rhetoric inspired two assassins to try to kill him, but Trump is still running We are a secure nation : The southern border has been overrun during Harris's entire tenure in office

The southern border has been overrun during Harris's entire tenure in office We are protecting our alliances: Harris just refused to call Netanyahu an ally

Harris just refused to call Netanyahu an ally We are supporting America's military: All branches are below recruiting quotas because of Harris's DEI policies

All branches are below recruiting quotas because of Harris's DEI policies Bringing the cost of living down for families: The CPI is up 20 percent under Biden and Harris

There was another clip as well, where Harris put forth one more lie that she 'grew up in the neighborhood.'

Oh, really? Which neighborhood in Montreal was that?

Kamala Harris tells Howard Stern, “I grew up in the neighborhood.”



Whatever she’s saying, let’s make something clear, she grew up in Canada starting at 12.



That explains a lot. pic.twitter.com/Kxog8hnWGx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2024

It was all fairly embarrassing.

Howard. Stern. Seems a little lightweight when we have two wars, two hurricanes, Jewish citizens being attacked on our college campuses, highest inflation in my children's lifetime, and no money for hurricane victims. https://t.co/CpyoNJbNuB — Your Invisible Cracker Mom (@MonicaLamb20) October 8, 2024

The Howard Stern Show makes sense for her though, since Harris is the lightweight of all lightweights.

But if she thinks this appearance helped her, she couldn't be more wrong.

We're watching a candidate collapse in realtime https://t.co/Og7EodOCdL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2024

The only reason she made these appearances is because the campaign is not going well for her. But it's still astounding that her staff didn't realize that the result of her speaking more was going to be exactly the dumpster fire it turned out to be.

Dear Kamala,



Please keep up this media blitz!! Never stop. Don’t let up. Do it all the way through November 5th!



Sincerely,

Sane Americans https://t.co/ND2wYuvXbV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

HA. We're pretty sure she's headed back to Biden's basement after this tour de farce of media appearances.

If Biden hasn't changed the locks on the door, that is.

This woman is a walking advertisement for Donald Trump.



Zero introspection https://t.co/vtjMLxNntO — Robin (@Robin50728043) October 8, 2024

As we have said before, Trump doesn't even really need to make new ads. Just run 30 seconds of Harris speaking and then slap an 'I'm Donald Trump and I approved this message' note at the end of it.

She says a lot of words in a row here https://t.co/FyDPsp9yCT — Mister Miggy (@MiguelNouhan) October 8, 2024

HAHAHA. Yes, we have to agree. She did accomplish that.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

She’s dumber than a damn rock ! https://t.co/FysEmqoCoh — CindyWKahanek🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cindy4CHRISTnTN) October 8, 2024

That's a little unfair ... to the rocks.

What was the question? Was it, "while humiliating yourself with a word salad that means not a damn thing, please describe your don't give a damn policies?"



If it was, she nailed it! https://t.co/FSXXinZ1CO — 🇺🇸 MAGA Queen 🇺🇸 (@jbootsaz) October 8, 2024

If she meant it as a joke, it would have been a pretty good one.

But she didn't mean it as a joke.

Now Tim Walz is wearing the "I'm with stupid" T-shirt. https://t.co/AgJOHmZh4H — James Arnett (@jamesarnett) October 8, 2024

They really need matching T-shirts, don't they?

More proof that this cackling idiot is a total incompetent. Obviously on the right show for that https://t.co/8chWAljsue — Kathy Noga (@klnoga) October 8, 2024

In this and other clips from the interview, what most impressed us about Stern was how he made such probing interjections, like 'Yeah.'

So insightful.

I don't know who needs to hear this but Howard Stern built his career on exploiting women and being a degenerate. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 8, 2024

Stern would probably get along swimmingly with Doug Emhoff.

Yeah, we said it. And we're not sorry. It's true.

OUCH.

These interviews are meant to help her, and they just keep hurting her. — Marci Smith (@marcismith1001) October 8, 2024

And it's no one's fault but her own.

She is a liar, she is incompetent, she is inarticulate, she is TOTALLY socially awkward, and she projects personal weakness and insecurity with every word salad she tosses together.

And don't take our word for it. Before she, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi staged a palace coup to oust Joe Biden, prominent Democrats were saying all of these things about her and worse.

But she's their girl now, for better or worse (it's worse). So, as Libs of TikTok said, we are all for Kamala Harris doing more of these softball media interviews every day until Election Day.

All they do is show America that she is not even qualified enough to work at McDonald's, let alone enough to be the next President.