BA-BA-HOO-BOY! Kamala Face Plants AGAIN Explaining 'Strength vs. Weakness' to Howard Stern

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on October 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Let's have another check-in on how Kamala Harris's 'media blitz' is going, shall we? 

First, the installed Democrat presidential nominee who no one voted for went on 60 Minutes, and even though CBS News deceptively edited the interview for air, she still embarrassed herself on any number of topics, including Israel, the border, taxes, and more. 

Next up was The View. On that show, sitting Vice President Harris -- who continually tries to sell herself as the 'change' candidate with slogans like 'A New Way Forward' -- proudly announced that she would have done nothing different from Joe Biden if she had the chance

OOF. 

When she appeared on Stephen Colbert's show for some more fluff, Harris spewed out a word salad so inane, people were having a difficult time even figuring out what she was saying

Just a gangbusters media tour there, Kammy! 

Harris still had to face one more slo-pitch softball though, from internationally renowned journalist ... Howard Stern? 

Well, guess how that went? Take a look: 

Our favorite part was when she said, 'I can be much more articulate than what I am going to say.'

LOL. There's a meme for that: 

Tim Robinson I Think You Should Leave GIFfrom Tim Robinson GIFs

Yeah, we don't think you can be more articulate. Nice try, though.

What followed that introduction was a litany of lies that Hernandez details above, but let's recap: 

  • Strength vs. Weakness: America's enemies are laughing at us
  • Trump puts himself first: Democrats' rhetoric inspired two assassins to try to kill him, but Trump is still running
  • We are a secure nationThe southern border has been overrun during Harris's entire tenure in office
  • We are protecting our alliances: Harris just refused to call Netanyahu an ally
  • We are supporting America's military: All branches are below recruiting quotas because of Harris's DEI policies
  • Bringing the cost of living down for families: The CPI is up 20 percent under Biden and Harris

There was another clip as well, where Harris put forth one more lie that she 'grew up in the neighborhood.' 

Oh, really? Which neighborhood in Montreal was that? 

It was all fairly embarrassing. 

The Howard Stern Show makes sense for her though, since Harris is the lightweight of all lightweights. 

But if she thinks this appearance helped her, she couldn't be more wrong. 

The only reason she made these appearances is because the campaign is not going well for her. But it's still astounding that her staff didn't realize that the result of her speaking more was going to be exactly the dumpster fire it turned out to be. 

HA. We're pretty sure she's headed back to Biden's basement after this tour de farce of media appearances. 

If Biden hasn't changed the locks on the door, that is. 

As we have said before, Trump doesn't even really need to make new ads. Just run 30 seconds of Harris speaking and then slap an 'I'm Donald Trump and I approved this message' note at the end of it. 

HAHAHA. Yes, we have to agree. She did accomplish that. 

That's a little unfair ... to the rocks. 

If she meant it as a joke, it would have been a pretty good one. 

But she didn't mean it as a joke. 

They really need matching T-shirts, don't they? 

In this and other clips from the interview, what most impressed us about Stern was how he made such probing interjections, like 'Yeah.'

So insightful. 

Stern would probably get along swimmingly with Doug Emhoff. 

Yeah, we said it. And we're not sorry. It's true. 

OUCH. 

And it's no one's fault but her own. 

She is a liar, she is incompetent, she is inarticulate, she is TOTALLY socially awkward, and she projects personal weakness and insecurity with every word salad she tosses together. 

And don't take our word for it. Before she, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi staged a palace coup to oust Joe Biden, prominent Democrats were saying all of these things about her and worse. 

But she's their girl now, for better or worse (it's worse). So, as Libs of TikTok said, we are all for Kamala Harris doing more of these softball media interviews every day until Election Day.

All they do is show America that she is not even qualified enough to work at McDonald's, let alone enough to be the next President.

