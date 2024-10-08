She ACTUALLY SAID IT: Kamala Tells 'The View' She Wouldn't Have Done ANYTHING Differently Than Joe Biden

Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris is Schrödinger's candidate: part of the Biden Administration when it suits her campaign and not part of it when it hurts her electorally.

But here she is, saying it loud and clear for everyone to hear: she wouldn't have done anything differently than President Biden.

Not our words, HERS. Watch:

Which means all of this -- immigration, the economy, the tensions in the Middle East -- are on her shoulders.

She owns this.

And we're fine with that.

Exactly.

The perfect campaign ad.

This is who she is.

Another prime example of this campaign stepping on rakes.

She just chained her campaign to a cement block and threw it in the ocean.

When you get where you are because you fail upward, it makes perfect sense.

YEP.

This was a swing and a miss, because she's part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.

Yep. He sure said that.

Narrator: because things are not great.

And Kamala knows this.

It had better be a Trump ad. It's devastating.

And we need to move on from her.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS THE VIEW 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

