She ACTUALLY SAID IT: Kamala Tells 'The View' She Wouldn't Have Done ANYTHING Differently Than Joe Biden

Kamala Harris is Schrödinger's candidate: part of the Biden Administration when it suits her campaign and not part of it when it hurts her electorally.

But here she is, saying it loud and clear for everyone to hear: she wouldn't have done anything differently than President Biden.

Not our words, HERS. Watch:

Hostin: Would you have done anything differently than President Biden during the past four years?



Kamala: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



Straight from the horse's mouth.pic.twitter.com/IRY93CJ6Qe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

Which means all of this -- immigration, the economy, the tensions in the Middle East -- are on her shoulders.

She owns this.

And we're fine with that.

"I am the candidate of change. Also, I am not responsible for any of the horrible policies of the current administration I work for, but I was the last person in the room making the decisions and wouldn't have done anything different. Lets turn the page" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

Exactly.

The perfect campaign ad.

Ooof that was a HUGE MISSED OPPORTUNITY! WTF is wrong with her? I think she can’t think on her feet or something because this was a perfect opportunity to allow herself to expand on who she is. — Dr GRACE 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) October 8, 2024

This is who she is.

That's why Walz said "we can't take another 4 years of this!" — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) October 8, 2024

Another prime example of this campaign stepping on rakes.

Biden’s failures on the economy, immigration, inflation, and more = Kamala’s failures. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 8, 2024

She just chained her campaign to a cement block and threw it in the ocean.

It's a miracle she made it this far in politics. A miracle I'll never understand. https://t.co/PcwplHS12G — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) October 8, 2024

When you get where you are because you fail upward, it makes perfect sense.

Team Trump should immediately turn this into a campaign ad. https://t.co/beWdYUglib — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 8, 2024

YEP.

Congrats on giving the worst possible answer, @VP Kamala! They gave you a chance to separate yourself from the madness and you're like.. "yeah.. this devastation is my baby too!" 😂 https://t.co/27kMMEILc6 — Arbiter of Truth 💎 (@AbsentVote) October 8, 2024

This was a swing and a miss, because she's part and parcel of the Biden-Harris administration.

Per Biden they are singing from the same song sheet 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/GCvbNOPGoZ — ✨Lizzy_G✨ (@elizmarier) October 8, 2024

Yep. He sure said that.

If everything is so great, why isn't her commercials like; "Hey, things are so great! Vote for me if you want more of the same!" https://t.co/FmH2hXPqrr — Jon-Paul LeClair (@CaptainBetty) October 8, 2024

Narrator: because things are not great.

And Kamala knows this.

She's committing malpractice against her own campaign.



This had better be part of a Trump campaign ad within the next 48 hours.



Afghanistan withdrawal, sky high inflation, and a wide open border. All proudly owned by Kamala Harris https://t.co/uduJR73auY — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) October 8, 2024

It had better be a Trump ad. It's devastating.

Kamala is fully on board and responsible for everything the Biden-Harris Administration did to cause people to struggle to pay bills, the current state of the border, and the fact that the world is on the cusp of WWIII. https://t.co/H86nienYhj — Non-Dystopian/Libertarian/Composer/Lawyer/ (@Brian_MALawyer) October 8, 2024

And we need to move on from her.