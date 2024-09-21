Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years of This (WATCH)

Finally, a refreshing moment of honesty from the Harris-Walz campaign. Watch as Tim Walz basically endorses Donald Trump:
🚨 WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: "We can't afford four more years" of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024
It'll be fun to watch this spin over the weekend.
Self awareness was never their thing— Combat Parking Respecter (@deltaechor23702) September 21, 2024
No, it wasn't.
Wow, the first truthful comment he has made since becoming the candidate for VP. pic.twitter.com/AaQoYXLPvP— Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) September 21, 2024
It really is.
Even Tim Walz is endorsing President Trump!— aka (@akafacehots) September 21, 2024
That's one way to interpret it.
I predict another...— Eight Buck Chuck (@real8BuckChuck) September 21, 2024
"I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message"
This should be a Trump ad for sure.
Correct. We can't afford 4 more years of Harris.— Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) September 21, 2024
Thanks for the reminder, Tim! https://t.co/mXSCydd5ef
The Harris-Walz staffers have to have a heck of a migraine right now.
“We can’t afford 4 more years of “this”….— SweetPeaJeepher (@SweetPeaJeepher) September 21, 2024
Isn’t Kamala the one in office right now?
She is the “this” that is destroying our lives. https://t.co/hoMXRuc6R4
And it's cute how they think we don't know she's VP.
if i were trump i’d put this on a loop as an add for as long as you can go. 1:30? 2:00? just a loop of this clip. why would he say this lmfao https://t.co/TPUAFhH5Oy— Bird Respecter (@Shadilayfrens33) September 21, 2024
He's not very bright.
The funniest thing on the internet- Tim Walz can’t afford 4 more years of @VP and I agree with him for once. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rfLImTbyvr— ALPHAWARRIOR (@xAlphaWarriorx) September 21, 2024
So do we.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member