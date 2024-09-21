Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years of This (WATCH)

Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Finally, a refreshing moment of honesty from the Harris-Walz campaign. Watch as Tim Walz basically endorses Donald Trump:

It'll be fun to watch this spin over the weekend.

No, it wasn't.

It really is.

That's one way to interpret it.

This should be a Trump ad for sure.

The Harris-Walz staffers have to have a heck of a migraine right now.

And it's cute how they think we don't know she's VP.

He's not very bright.

So do we.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

