Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations
POLITICO Runs Puff Piece on Doug Emhoff, America’s ‘Dad-in-Chief’
Harris Campaign Explains Why Tim Walz Claimed to Have Children Through IVF
First They Came for the Centi-Millionaires
Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz...
50 Veterans From Congress Sign Open Letter to Tim Walz
Betting Markets Indicate SOMEBODY Is Getting a Dem Convention Bump (No, NOT Harris-Walz)
Axios Continues to Beclown Itself, Says Latinos Think Failed Border Czar Kamala Is...
Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted
Desperate for ANY Positive Achievement, Kamala Lackeys Get Vapors Over Her Handling of...
Dem Strategist Praises Guy Who Cheated on His First Wife With Nanny for...
CNN Journo Fact-Checks JD Vance's Joke About Why the Dem Convention Is in...
Guess Why Kamala's Plane Circled O'Hare for FIFTEEN Minutes (Don't Let Them Lecture...

Let Us Help You Out: Trump Campaign OWNS Kamala, Launches a New Website With ALL Her Policies

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee over one month ago. In the intervening weeks, she has really impressed voters by outlining a series of detailed policy positions in public interviews and on her website, kamalaharris.com.

Advertisement

HA. Just kidding. 

Harris has absolutely nothing on her website except for donation links, brief and utterly false bios about her and Tim Walz, and a job listing section where you can apply to join her team and choose up to nine different 'preferred' pronouns. So, if you go by 'Fae/faer,' don't worry. The campaign has you covered.

It has become such a joke that Twitchy has covered it multiple times. The actual nominating convention for the Democrats is halfway over and still, there is nothing on her website

Thousands of years ago, Aristotle coined the phrase 'nature abhors a vacuum.' If we could go back in time, we would tell him that politics does too. 

Seeing the endless supply of nothing that Harris was putting online regarding her positions, the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump's campaign today decided to step in and fill the void. Take a look:

HAHAHAHAHA. (Sorry, we were just laughing along with the pictures of Cackling Kamala there.) 

The website is located at kamala2024policies.com and even though the home page states that 'Kamala Harris's dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about,' we think the site is pretty hilarious. 

Recommended

Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC
justmindy
Advertisement

Here's just a snippet of the policies you can find there (each of these headings is expandable for additional details): 

  • Fighting to Set Murderers Free
  • More 'Bidenomics'—it’s 'Working,' Rising Costs are Nothing to Worry About!
  • More Taxes to Ensure the Middle-Class Pays Their 'Fair Share'
  • Abolish Borders
  • Bring Back the Green New Deal
  • Kamala Believes in Freedom for Individuals Associated with Violent Behavior. (Formally Referred to as Violent Criminals)
  • Ending 'Wrongheaded Thinking' That More Police Mean Safer Communities
  • Eliminate Private Health Insurance
  • Give Social Security and Medicare to Illegal Aliens

OOF. That is a long list. 

The website also features an outstanding campaign video listing all of Harris's failures: 

This is great, simple, and shareable content from the Trump campaign to counter all of the lies coming out of the DNC in Chicago this week

And it is an exceptional troll. 

From the mouth of the man himself. 

LOL. That's a hysterical GIF. 

The few policies that Harris has spoken about are disasters (like her housing plan, price controls, and today's insane announcement that she would implement Joe Biden's plan to tax unrealized capital gains). 

Advertisement

Or they have been stolen from Trump (No Taxes on Tips).

There's a reason #Kamunism has been trending on Twitter for days. 

Yes, the information on the site is extremely useful against your liberal Aunt Peggy. Or, say, Rob Reiner. 

HA. Good one. 

Hey, the Democrats want to talk all about 'joy' and 'unity' this week. What's more joyful and unifying than stepping up to the plate and helping out your opponent with a website when they've been unable to create one themselves for more than a month? 

LOL. Twitter was having a lot of fun with this superb troll from Trump and the RNC. 

Advertisement

In all seriousness, though, there is a scary reality to face about Harris. 

It is extremely concerning. And for all of their talk about joy, it is clear that the Democrats' campaign strategy for the fall is just to try to get people to hate Trump. They have spent far more time talking about him through the first two days of their convention than they have about all of the great things Kamala Harris has accomplished. 

Maybe because those accomplishments don't exist. 

At least not accomplishments anyone would brag about. Thanks to the Trump campaign though, now conservatives have a handy website to refer to all of her more dubious 'accomplishments.'

Learn all you need to know at kamala2024policies.com

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS WEBSITE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC
justmindy
Harris Campaign Explains Why Tim Walz Claimed to Have Children Through IVF
Brett T.
50 Veterans From Congress Sign Open Letter to Tim Walz
Brett T.
POLITICO Runs Puff Piece on Doug Emhoff, America’s ‘Dad-in-Chief’
Brett T.
Betting Markets Indicate SOMEBODY Is Getting a Dem Convention Bump (No, NOT Harris-Walz)
Doug P.
Guess Why Kamala's Plane Circled O'Hare for FIFTEEN Minutes (Don't Let Them Lecture YOU on Going Green)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC justmindy
Advertisement