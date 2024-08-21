Let Us Help You Out: Trump Campaign OWNS Kamala, Launches a New Website With ALL Her Policies

Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee over one month ago. In the intervening weeks, she has really impressed voters by outlining a series of detailed policy positions in public interviews and on her website, kamalaharris.com.

HA. Just kidding.

Harris has absolutely nothing on her website except for donation links, brief and utterly false bios about her and Tim Walz, and a job listing section where you can apply to join her team and choose up to nine different 'preferred' pronouns. So, if you go by 'Fae/faer,' don't worry. The campaign has you covered.

It has become such a joke that Twitchy has covered it multiple times. The actual nominating convention for the Democrats is halfway over and still, there is nothing on her website.

Thousands of years ago, Aristotle coined the phrase 'nature abhors a vacuum.' If we could go back in time, we would tell him that politics does too.

Seeing the endless supply of nothing that Harris was putting online regarding her positions, the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump's campaign today decided to step in and fill the void. Take a look:

It has been over a month since Kamala was installed as the Democrat nominee for president.



She still does not have a page on her website listing her actual policy platform.



Therefore, we took the liberty of creating one for her.



Check it out.👇https://t.co/bdp8nFNDkl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA. (Sorry, we were just laughing along with the pictures of Cackling Kamala there.)

The website is located at kamala2024policies.com and even though the home page states that 'Kamala Harris's dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about,' we think the site is pretty hilarious.

Here's just a snippet of the policies you can find there (each of these headings is expandable for additional details):

Fighting to Set Murderers Free

More 'Bidenomics'—it’s 'Working,' Rising Costs are Nothing to Worry About!

More Taxes to Ensure the Middle-Class Pays Their 'Fair Share'

Abolish Borders

Bring Back the Green New Deal

Kamala Believes in Freedom for Individuals Associated with Violent Behavior. (Formally Referred to as Violent Criminals)

Ending 'Wrongheaded Thinking' That More Police Mean Safer Communities

Eliminate Private Health Insurance

Give Social Security and Medicare to Illegal Aliens

OOF. That is a long list.

The website also features an outstanding campaign video listing all of Harris's failures:

This is great, simple, and shareable content from the Trump campaign to counter all of the lies coming out of the DNC in Chicago this week

And it is an exceptional troll.

From the mouth of the man himself.

LOL. That's a hysterical GIF.

The few policies that Harris has spoken about are disasters (like her housing plan, price controls, and today's insane announcement that she would implement Joe Biden's plan to tax unrealized capital gains).

Or they have been stolen from Trump (No Taxes on Tips).

Kamala's official website still has no policies posted on it...



So the Trump campaign created https://t.co/0zu8zoORXi so people could see her communist agenda. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 21, 2024

There's a reason #Kamunism has been trending on Twitter for days.

Be sure to use this information against the left! https://t.co/y6tC3AKNIP — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) August 21, 2024

Yes, the information on the site is extremely useful against your liberal Aunt Peggy. Or, say, Rob Reiner.

Below is a document showing what Kamala Harris wants you to know about her plans for the economy. pic.twitter.com/yfey1lufwB — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sayitnspinit) August 21, 2024

HA. Good one.

“Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out”. https://t.co/dmzPmwJ9sK — mark8989 (@mark89894) August 21, 2024

Hey, the Democrats want to talk all about 'joy' and 'unity' this week. What's more joyful and unifying than stepping up to the plate and helping out your opponent with a website when they've been unable to create one themselves for more than a month?

It's great to see Kamala Harris' policies have finally been posted on the web. Took her long enough! https://t.co/fZ5aivEFpR — For Liberty (@4libertee) August 21, 2024

LOL. Twitter was having a lot of fun with this superb troll from Trump and the RNC.

In all seriousness, though, there is a scary reality to face about Harris.

We are 75 days out from the election, and Harris has yet to put out any sort of official campaign policy platform.



We all know this wouldn’t fly with the other guy, but don’t you think it’s concerning we have no clue what she will do if elected?



I guess “Trump Bad” is enough. — Nick Dokoozlian (@NickDokoozlian) August 21, 2024

It is extremely concerning. And for all of their talk about joy, it is clear that the Democrats' campaign strategy for the fall is just to try to get people to hate Trump. They have spent far more time talking about him through the first two days of their convention than they have about all of the great things Kamala Harris has accomplished.

Maybe because those accomplishments don't exist.

At least not accomplishments anyone would brag about. Thanks to the Trump campaign though, now conservatives have a handy website to refer to all of her more dubious 'accomplishments.'

Learn all you need to know at kamala2024policies.com.