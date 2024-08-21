Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a Community Notes Nuking

You might remember recently when Axios tried to help out the Harris campaign by claiming that the Democrat nominee was never Biden's "border czar."

Then they tripped over their own reporting:

Up next for Axios was an attempt to run cover for criticism of Kamala Harris' plan for controlling the economy that would make Stalin grin: Price controls.

Except Axios said "don't call it 'price controls.'"

Don’t call it price controls: How price gouging bans really work https://t.co/tyPKx1nayt — Axios (@axios) August 20, 2024

Another day, another Community Note. And this was couldn't have been more deserved.

Community Notes calling out Axios for its pro-DNC disinformation, you love to see it https://t.co/nzAGxWkc86 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024

😂 you got community noted with your own articles lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Rncac4Y4Rc — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 21, 2024

The media's attempts to cover for Harris and Walz are gross but not unexpected.

If they don't like "price controls," how about another word:

doesn’t matter what you call it. It’s communism — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 20, 2024

Heaven forbid the media accurately frame what Harris is proposing.