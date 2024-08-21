Joe Biden, Tim Walz, George Santos, and Greed
Michelle Obama Says Illegals Have the Right to *Build a Decent Life (*NOT...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in...
Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised...
I Fact Checked Joe Biden's DNC Speech Because CNN Refused
'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING...
Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'
Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Chuck Schumer and Tim Walz Have a Dance-Off
Michelle Obama Has Had a 'Palpable Sense of Dread About the Future' Until...
Kamala Harris AIDE Confirms She Opposes Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Kamala Harris Promises to Bring Down the Cost of Groceries Once She's President
Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'

Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a Community Notes Nuking

Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on August 21, 2024
Twitchy

You might remember recently when Axios tried to help out the Harris campaign by claiming that the Democrat nominee was never Biden's "border czar." 

Then they tripped over their own reporting:

Advertisement

Up next for Axios was an attempt to run cover for criticism of Kamala Harris' plan for controlling the economy that would make Stalin grin: Price controls.

Except Axios said "don't call it 'price controls.'"

Another day, another Community Note. And this was couldn't have been more deserved. 

Recommended

Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The media's attempts to cover for Harris and Walz are gross but not unexpected.

If they don't like "price controls," how about another word:

Heaven forbid the media accurately frame what Harris is proposing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS)
Amy Curtis
Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised Jobs Numbers
Amy Curtis
'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING Not Long Ago
Doug P.
Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'
Doug P.
I Fact Checked Joe Biden's DNC Speech Because CNN Refused
Twitchy Video
Michelle Obama Says Illegals Have the Right to *Build a Decent Life (*NOT on Martha's Vineyard)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS) Amy Curtis
Advertisement