Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime, Trash, and Illegal Aliens

Democrat Party NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is blaming President Donald Trump (of course) for the Big Apple’s plummeting tourism numbers. He says Trump’s an ‘authoritarian’ and people are afraid to come to New York City because Trump is getting rid of illegal aliens. Wow, who knew illegal aliens were such a huge tourist attraction?

Here’s Mamdani. (WATCH)

Commie Mamdani: Trump’s authoritarianism is to blame for "the rapid decline of tourists" coming to NYC.



"I will make it clear that the world is welcome in this city." pic.twitter.com/8BUoXcLN4b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Everything is trumps fault to these people 🤦🏾‍♂️ — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 14, 2025

Its their go to — William Bruce Feutz (@bigcatfx) July 15, 2025

Let's see how blaming Trump for everything plays out for them. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 14, 2025

They’ll be blaming Trump for decades after he’s long gone.

Commenters say New York City’s tourism problems are in plain view and have nothing to do with Trump.

The decline of tourism in NYC is because the city is a dump, LOL. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 14, 2025

So higher crime and homeless people living on the streets has nothing to do with it. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) July 14, 2025

And hotels full of illegals rather than tourists! 🙄 — PatriceAnnette 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@golfers12345) July 15, 2025

Or maybe …… it’s a sewer — #GodWinsALWAYS🐸🇺🇸 (@ACommonSenseWay) July 15, 2025

And smells like an open one, too!

Commenters say NYC has all the same problems we’ve come to expect in every Democrat-controlled city. NYC is just closer to its inevitable end.

I was in New York two weeks ago, and I can say the city isn’t in decline; it’s in free fall and imploding. Streets are landfills, migrants stalk locals, cops are neutered. It’s truly dire! Lifelong residents told me they don’t remember the city ever being run this badly. @zohranmamdani, Trump isn’t the problem, you are! — Matthias S. Regen (@MatthiasRegen) July 15, 2025

NYC's rapid decline of tourists...hmmm, let's see...what political party has run that town since America's Mayor left office?? NY is right behind becoming the California of the East. — Coach Ric (@JolricRic) July 15, 2025

How the Dems are right now... pic.twitter.com/VRVpCaVuJe — Retard Register (@Retard_Register) July 14, 2025

NYC voters are going to choose ‘communism’ and will get exactly what they voted for and deserve.

Oh, Trump has nothing to do with the city’s subways either. That’s all on Democrats and the party’s undying love for illegal aliens.

@ZohranKMamdani explain to the tourists that an illegal set fire to a woman in the subways while your governor promotes “safety” while having bodyguards with her. It’s not @realDonaldTrump, its you and all the @TheDemocrats made NYC this way, yea I don’t blame them for not coming — john D (@rorschachdreams) July 15, 2025

This story disappeared pretty quickly. 🤷‍♂️ — CUZ (@YourShadow81) July 15, 2025

The legacy media dropped it quickly once the perp was identified as one of the Democrats’ precious illegal aliens.

Posters are not surprised that Mamdani is trying to shift Democrat-caused destruction onto Trump.

Communists always scapegoat their enemies for the damage they are deliberately causing. Yawn. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 15, 2025

Everything they say is a lie. It has to be because no one wld follow them if they said what they really want. — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) July 15, 2025

Communism is the proven surefire way to usher in a tourism boom 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Mamdani, if elected, will transform NYC from a cesspool into a hellhole. Neither is what tourists pick as a vacation destination. And when it happens, he’ll still blame Trump, not the real cause staring back at him in his mirror.