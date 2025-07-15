The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How...
Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime, Trash, and Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Party NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is blaming President Donald Trump (of course) for the Big Apple’s plummeting tourism numbers. He says Trump’s an ‘authoritarian’ and people are afraid to come to New York City because Trump is getting rid of illegal aliens. Wow, who knew illegal aliens were such a huge tourist attraction?

Here’s Mamdani. (WATCH)

They’ll be blaming Trump for decades after he’s long gone.

Commenters say New York City’s tourism problems are in plain view and have nothing to do with Trump.

And smells like an open one, too!

Commenters say NYC has all the same problems we’ve come to expect in every Democrat-controlled city. NYC is just closer to its inevitable end.

I was in New York two weeks ago, and I can say the city isn’t in decline; it’s in free fall and imploding. Streets are landfills, migrants stalk locals, cops are neutered. It’s truly dire! Lifelong residents told me they don’t remember the city ever being run this badly. @zohranmamdani, Trump isn’t the problem, you are!

— Matthias S. Regen (@MatthiasRegen) July 15, 2025

NYC voters are going to choose ‘communism’ and will get exactly what they voted for and deserve.

Oh, Trump has nothing to do with the city’s subways either. That’s all on Democrats and the party’s undying love for illegal aliens.

The legacy media dropped it quickly once the perp was identified as one of the Democrats’ precious illegal aliens.

Posters are not surprised that Mamdani is trying to shift Democrat-caused destruction onto Trump.

Mamdani, if elected, will transform NYC from a cesspool into a hellhole. Neither is what tourists pick as a vacation destination. And when it happens, he’ll still blame Trump, not the real cause staring back at him in his mirror.

