Here's a Look at the Policy Section of the Harris Campaign's Website As the Dem Convention Kicks Off

The campaign of "joy" has arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, and you can tell because of all the boarded-up businesses and massive police presence.

Advertisement

Over the next four nights, Democrat speakers will attempt to make the case for Kamala Harris and her neighborly socialist running-mate Tim Walz. The goal of all of them will be to keep the specific policy waters as muddy as possible with plenty of the usual talk of the need to "save democracy" from Trump and the Republicans.

The Harris campaign is certainly in no rush to list specifics on their website, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich noticed:

On the opening night of the DNC, Harris' campaign website has no policy section.



There are bios for Harris and Walz, a tab to donate, a tab to volunteer, and a merch store.



No policy. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 19, 2024

Maybe Team Harris doesn't think they need to do that. Harris has a couple of policy proposals that we can read about at the Trump/Vance website, and a few more policy proposals we can read about at Joseph Stalin's website.

Here’s her policy, right here! pic.twitter.com/8E92Q1iopb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 19, 2024

Chicago's expecting so much "joy" that businesses have their windows and doors boarded up and there's a very heavy police presence.

Her campaign is all hat, no cattle. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 19, 2024

The attempt to make it appear there's mass excitement for Harris and Walz is one of the most manufactured thing ever.

They’re either confident that the fix is in, or they’re both throwaway candidates for the Dems this go-round. https://t.co/eecksVFgpZ — Belt-Fed Reverend (@BeltFedRev) August 19, 2024

If the Democrats had their way, the Harris campaign will just say nothing about anything with the exception of the occasional word salad:

Dem lawmakers want to wait until after Harris wins to set policy agenda https://t.co/18Vi7stanh — POLITICO (@politico) August 16, 2024

From "we have to pass the bill to find out what's in it" to "you have to elect her to find out what she stands for" in just a few short years. The problem for Dems is that we already know what Harris stands for, and they keep trying to hide it.

The Seinfeld Campaign: A campaign about nothing.



When you have to run away from your record & the totally rotten legacy press will let you. https://t.co/nlpK1i5uOt — David Larkin (@DavidLarkinEsq) August 19, 2024

The usual suspects in the media will run cover as long as they can.