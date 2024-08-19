Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Here's a Look at the Policy Section of the Harris Campaign's Website As the Dem Convention Kicks Off

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

The campaign of "joy" has arrived in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, and you can tell because of all the boarded-up businesses and massive police presence. 

Over the next four nights, Democrat speakers will attempt to make the case for Kamala Harris and her neighborly socialist running-mate Tim Walz. The goal of all of them will be to keep the specific policy waters as muddy as possible with plenty of the usual talk of the need to "save democracy" from Trump and the Republicans. 

The Harris campaign is certainly in no rush to list specifics on their website, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich noticed: 

Maybe Team Harris doesn't think they need to do that. Harris has a couple of policy proposals that we can read about at the Trump/Vance website, and a few more policy proposals we can read about at Joseph Stalin's website.

Chicago's expecting so much "joy" that businesses have their windows and doors boarded up and there's a very heavy police presence.

The attempt to make it appear there's mass excitement for Harris and Walz is one of the most manufactured thing ever.

If the Democrats had their way, the Harris campaign will just say nothing about anything with the exception of the occasional word salad:

From "we have to pass the bill to find out what's in it" to "you have to elect her to find out what she stands for" in just a few short years. The problem for Dems is that we already know what Harris stands for, and they keep trying to hide it.

The usual suspects in the media will run cover as long as they can.

